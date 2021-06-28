First State Bank Seniors sweep doubleheader with Columbus

Janke remained red hot in the second game, notching an RBI double for FSB’s first run of the game, then came in to score on a single from Sam Gifford to tie the game at 2-2.

Sintek went three scoreless innings after the shaky first while Post 20 built up a 10-2 lead with a pair of runs in the second and six runs in the fourth.

Back-to-back hits with two outs in the second—a Sorensen double and a Sintek single—allowed First State Bank to go ahead for good at 4-2.

The offensive explosion in the fourth was fueled by six hits, all singles.

Sintek got the scoring going, poking a ball into left field with the bases loaded to bring in a pair of runs.

First State Bank had a chance to induce the run-rule in the top of the fifth, but a two-out walk kept the game from ending early as Columbus blasted a triple to the right field fence to cut the deficit to seven.

FSB put a runner in scoring position three times in the final two innings, but were unable to capitalize on the scoring threat while Columbus erased one run from the Post 20 lead in the sixth.

Sintek worked out of a bases loaded game in the top of the seventh with his fifth strikeout of the game to fulfil the complete game effort.