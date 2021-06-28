First State Bank Seniors sweep doubleheader with Columbus

The First State Bank Post 20 Senior found their offensive mojo Sunday, putting up 21 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Cornerstone Insurance Columbus.
First State Bank won the first game 10-4 then secured the sweep with a 11-4 victory in game two.
“Going 2-0 today against a district opponent is a good thing for us,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “There are several things that we need to clean up. Towards the end of the second game, we had an oppurtunity to end it early than what we did and we lost a little bit of focus.”
First State Bank is 9-6 on the year after the sweep.
Game One—First State Bank 10, Columbus 4
Post 20 scored six runs in the bottom of the second to secure the lopsided win in game one.
First State Bank struck first with Cal Janke driving in Dawson Glause, who led off the game with single.
Cornerstone Insurance’s only offense came in the second inning. Columbus tallied four runs off three hits as a two-out error spiraled into an RBI single then a bases clearing double to put the visitors up 4-1.
Columbus’ lead was short lived as First State Bank answered back with a six-spot fueled by six hits.
Glause laced a two-RBI double to get the scoring started. Jax Sorensen matched Glause in the RBI column with a single to center, pushing FSB back in front 5-4.
Sorensen scored on a passed ball for the fifth run of the inning prior to Janke notching an RBI single to score Carter Sintek, who reached on a single then stole second and third base.
Landon Mueller recovered from the four-run fourth to put up 3 2/3 more shutout innings for Post 20.
Mueller finished the day with eight strikeouts while allowing six hits and walking a pair.
“He had one inning where he got hit around a little bit, but for the most part he went out and he shoved,” Hayden said.
Post 20 added a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Glause then a two-run triple from Julius Cortex finished off the scoring for the game in the bottom of the fifth, setting the final at 10-4.
Brady Benson faced one above the minimum in an 1 innings of work, walking the first batter he faced in his relief appearance.
Game Two—First State Bank 11, Columbus 4
Cornerstone Insurance got off to a fast start, taking advantage of a one-out walk by Fremont starter Sintek to open up a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Janke remained red hot in the second game, notching an RBI double for FSB’s first run of the game, then came in to score on a single from Sam Gifford to tie the game at 2-2.
Sintek went three scoreless innings after the shaky first while Post 20 built up a 10-2 lead with a pair of runs in the second and six runs in the fourth.
Back-to-back hits with two outs in the second—a Sorensen double and a Sintek single—allowed First State Bank to go ahead for good at 4-2.
The offensive explosion in the fourth was fueled by six hits, all singles.
Sintek got the scoring going, poking a ball into left field with the bases loaded to bring in a pair of runs.
First State Bank had a chance to induce the run-rule in the top of the fifth, but a two-out walk kept the game from ending early as Columbus blasted a triple to the right field fence to cut the deficit to seven.
FSB put a runner in scoring position three times in the final two innings, but were unable to capitalize on the scoring threat while Columbus erased one run from the Post 20 lead in the sixth.
Sintek worked out of a bases loaded game in the top of the seventh with his fifth strikeout of the game to fulfil the complete game effort.
First State Bank finished the day with 27 hits across the two games including seven extra base hits while facing three left-handed pitchers from Columbus.