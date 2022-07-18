First State Bank seniors take first loss at area tournament

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - The First State Bank Post 20 seniors were sent to the elimination bracket of the Class A6 district tournament Sunday night following an 8-3 loss to Judds Brothers/Lincoln Northeast.

“The mistakes we made are fixable, we just have to keep on trying to fix them and playing hard,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden.

For most of the night, First State Bank was befuddled by Northeast’s Connor Wilken as the Southeastern Community College commit’s repertoire of curveballs and sliders kept the Fremont hitters guessing at the plate.

The southpaw struck out 14 and held First State Bank to two hits through five innings.

"We struck out a lot, didn't play very clean defensively, there are a lot of things that we need to fix and get better at," Hayden said. "Those are things that in my mind are fixable and I think we'll fix tomorrow."

Post 20 cracked Wilken in the sixth, but not before Northeast had jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

Judds Brothers put its first run on the board in the bottom of the third, stringing together back-to-back singles off First State Bank starter Dom Escovedo before a sacrifice fly to center made it a 1-0 ball game.

Northeast broke the game open in the fourth as a lead-off walk turned into a run on a two-out RBI single. The inning spiraled for First State Bank as a double followed by consecutive errors by the Post 20 defense doubled Judds Brothers’ lead to 4-0.

A lead-off home run by Northeast’s Jacob Eacker highlighted a two-run inning in the fifth.

First State Bank had chances to take an early lead in the top of the third after Cooper Weitzel worked a lead-off walk, then motored his way to third on an errant back pick attempt, but was left stranded.

Weitzel also reached second in the top of the first on a single and a stolen base, but it wouldn’t be until the sixth for First State Bank’s first run to cross home.

Back-to-back singles by Cal Janke and Carter Sintek set up Ryan Winter to sneak a ground ball through the left side of the infield, scoring Janke from second.

Northeast erased the ground First State Bank made up in the bottom of the frame, capping their scoring with a pair of runs.

Post 20 found some offensive footing in the top of the seventh, plating a run on a Janke single, bringing in Jax Sorensen, who reached on a dropped third strike. A sacrifice fly from Carter Sintek drove in Julius Cortes, who launched a double to get on base.

Fremont will face Columbus Monday night for a spot in the A6 district championship series. Both teams have already secured a spot in the state tournament with Northeast having an automatic bid as the National Division tournament host team.

"It's something that's always in the back of your head, but you can't let it be at the forefront of your mind, you've just got to go out and play hard," Hayden said.

Whichever team comes out of the Monday night match-up as the victor would need to beat Northeast twice Tuesday to claim the district crown, which Fremont did in 2021 when it rallied to beat Gretna twice.

First pitch Monday is set for 7 p.m.