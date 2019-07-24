COLUMBUS -- The First State Bank Seniors punched their ticket Tuesday night to the A-6 District Tournament final with a 5-3 victory over Gretna at Pawnee Park.
The win guarantees that the Seniors will be playing in a state tournament. The champion of the district moves on to Omaha Creighton Prep with the runner-up going to Kearney.
Dawson Glause allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings of work to earn the win. Gretna drew eight walks and loaded the bases on four different occasions, but Glause avoided serious trouble. He finished with five strikeouts.
“It is huge to be able to work out of trouble and make adjustments and be able to minimize big innings like that,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. “Also when you can do that, you start to offset lineups and throw the other team off. They kind of start to doubt themselves when you are able to hold them scoreless and leave so many guys on base.”
Jackson Gilfry got a key strikeout in the sixth inning and Austin Callahan worked the seventh inning for the save.
Gretna starter Cooper Idt threw a complete game, but allowed five runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out three.
Despite loading the bases the first three innings of the game, Gretna found itself down 4-1. Coby Hardies scored a second-inning run on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Conrad.
Fremont, meanwhile, struck for four runs in the bottom of the second.
With two outs, Mitchell Glause singled. Brody Sintek walked before Donnie Mueller came through with a clutch run-scoring single. Dawson Glause then hit a RBI single. Gilfry brought in two more with a single to cap the scoring for the inning.
“It felt really good to come through in such a big spot for the team,” Gilfry said. “I just tried to relax and not do too much. With guys at second and third, I knew a simple base hit would do the job. I was able to contribute in a huge way by clutching up in that spot.”
Fremont added a tack-on run in the fifth courtesy of a Dillon Dix single that brought in Eli Herink from second to make it 5-1.
Gretna was finally able to push across two runs in the sixth via a Conrad fielder’s choice grounder and a Blake Grimm run-scoring single. The inning ended with a Gilfry strikeout with the bases loaded.
“I can’t be more proud of our guys. We have played the most games of any other team in this tournament and the way that we have fought through some very tough games makes me very proud,” Hayden said. “But we know our work is not done.”
Callahan earned the save despite Gretna battling until the end. Gretna put two runners on and had the go-ahead run at the plate, but the reliever struck out Conrad to end it.
FSB and Gretna faced off in a rematch Wednesday night. Results weren't available at press time. Gretna downed Grand Island Home Federal 9-1 in an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon.