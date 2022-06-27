First State Bank seniors win Omaha South tournament

OMAHA - A sixth inning rally and six shutdown frames from Dom Escovedo sent the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors home from the Omaha South Tournament with a new trophy.

First State Bank took down Blair 7-3 in the championship game Sunday

“This weekend, we were more aggressive on the bases,” said coach Jeff Hayden. “I feel like we put together some really good at bats over the course of the weekend.”

Post 20’s rally in the sixth, which the Fremont team entered trailing 3-2, started with a Cooper Weitzel double, the lone extra base hit of the afternoon for FSB.

Free passes to the next two batters set up Cal Janke’s two-RBI single, pushing First State Bank in front 4-3. The third time was the charm for the Post 20 offense as it left the bases loaded in both the second and third inning without plating a run.

Three more free 90’s - a worn pitch by Carter Sintek and back-to-back walks issued to Landon Mueller and Jackson Cyza - reloaded the bases then scored two more runs.

A productive groundout from Quinn Gossett tallied the final run for First State Bank.

Jariel Ortiz closed the door with a dozen pitches, netting the final three outs with a pair of fly balls to center and a groundout to second base.

Escovedo was rewarded with his first win in his last three starts, all three of which he’s taken the ball five innings or longer.

“He’s been really good and the biggest thing with Dom is that he goes out and competes,” Hayden said. “He keeps the ball down and gets a lot of fly balls and ground balls and that’s what we want, especially when we play defense the way that we think we can.”

The junior scattered seven hits over six innings Sunday and allowed just two earned runs. Blair never scored more than one run in an inning, striking for a run in the first, third and sixth inning.

First State Bank reached the title clash with an 8-0 win over Omaha North and an 11-1 win over Platteview in pool play Saturday with both games ending in five innings.

In the opening game of the tournament, a lead-off triple by Janke sparked a four-run third inning for First State Bank.

Mueller went the distance on the mound, striking out eight and allowing just eight hits in the shutout.

The Post 20 bats stayed hot in the second game of the doubleheader, striking for six first inning runs on the back of five hits including a two-run triple from Sintek.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Escovedo and Jax Sorensen and a sacrifice fly from Brandt Phillips capped the scoring.

After yielding a run in the first, Phillips settled in to toss four-straight shutout frames. He struck out eight and allowed just four hits.

First State Bank hosts Lincoln Northstar Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. before playing in the Elkhorn wood bat tournament starting Thursday.

