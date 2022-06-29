First State Bank shuts out Lincoln North Star

Carter Sintek pitched seven shutout innings and homered in a 6-0 First State Bank Post 20 win over Lincoln North Star Tuesday.

The South Dakota State baseball commit’s two-run home run in the third inning would be all the offense First State Bank would need to secure the win.

Sintek struck out nine and allowed just three hits without issuing a walk to move to 4-1 on the year on the mound. His season ERA sits at 0.97 after the shutout.

First State Bank added three runs in the fourth to widen the advantage. Julius Cortes drove in a run with a single to right. A Cal Janke sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout by Sintek netted the next two runs.

Jackson Cyza accounted for the final Post 20 run scoring on a wild pitch. He reached third by working a walk then stealing second and finally moving up to third on a groundout by Dom Escovedo.

First State Bank will make up a rainout against Lincoln Pius X Wednesday before starting the Elkhorn Firecracker wood bat tournament at 10:15 a.m. Thursday against Elkhorn North.

