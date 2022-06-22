First State Bank squeaks past Perham Post 61 on walk-off walk

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors slipped past Post 61 of Perham, Minnesota with a 2-1 walk-off win Wednesday.

“Not all wins are created equal would be the best way to put it,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “Proud of how the kids gutted through it and got ourselves a win, but we’ve got better baseball in us.”

First State Bank was outhit 6-4 by the visitors from up north, struck out eight times and left six runners on base including three in scoring position.

“We’ve got to do a better job of adjusting offensively,” Hayden said. “Ultimately, there are just little things, detail things, that are hurting us that we have to fix because we are running out of time before districts.”

Post 20 did get the job done when called upon in the bottom of the seventh.

Cooper Weitzel drew a lead-off walk to start the frame then stole second. Two batters later, Julius Cortes put Weitzel in scoring position with a single into shallow center to put Weitzel 90 feet away from ending the game.

A second FSB strikeout and an intentional walk to Carter Sintek, who already had two doubles to his name on the afternoon, set up Landon Mueller for the heroics

Mueller, who drove in Sintek in the fourth with a double of his own, worked a six-pitch walk to seal the victory, Fremont’s 10th of the year.

The afternoon showdown was a pitchers duel between Sintek and Post 61’s Austin Schmelz.

Sintek twirled 6 2/3 innings, allowing just a single run while striking out 15—his second-straight start with double-digit strikeouts.

“I was focusing on throwing strikes all day and that’s what I did,” Sintek said.

The South Dakota State commit struck out the side in first and the fourth, recording two or more strikeouts in six of the seven innings he trotted out for.

Jariel Ortiz came on to get the final out of the seventh, fittingly a ground ball to Sintek at shortstop as he accounted for 76% of First State Bank’s outs.

Post 61 tallied its lone run of the game with a two-out rally in the fifth, stringing together three-straight singles.

The win bounces First State Bank back from its second shutout loss of the year Tuesday, a 2-0 defeat to Lincoln East.

Post 20 struck out 13 times while managing four hits, two from Cal Janke.

Dom Escovedo held Lincoln East to just three hits in five innings of work, but back-to-back singles in the top of the first to set up an RBI groundout would be all the offense East would need to dispatch Post 20.

Escovedo struck out four and walk one in the losing effort.

Brandt Phillips tossed two innings of relief, allowing two hits and a run while stiking out a pair.

First State Bank begins the Omaha South Tournament Saturday, taking on Omaha Northwest at 11 a.m. followed by Springfield at 1:30 p.m.

