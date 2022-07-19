First State Bank walks off into area championship game

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors kept their bid for a third-straight district title alive Monday night, rallying for a walk-off 4-3 win over Columbus in South Sioux City.

First State Bank’s offense had been stymied for most of the night by Trevor Schumacher, being held to just three hits through six frames.

Their fortunes changed in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 3-0.

A single by Quinn Gossett was sandwiched between a pair of strikeouts, putting Post 20’s backs against the wall.

First State Bank responded by stringing together three-straight singles with Jax Sorensen, Julius Cortes and Cal Janke tallying a hit with both Cortes’ and Janke’s plating runs.

The rally set up Carter Sintek to play the hero and the South Dakota State commit obliged, launching a double to the right-center field gap, bringing in Cortes and Janke, who raced all the way from first to scoring the winning run.

The first six innings did not foreshadow Post 20’s breakout.

Columbus jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, taking advantage of a bases loaded balk by Fremont starter Brandt Phillips followed by a sacrifice fly to pull in front.

Phillips settled in after the shaky start, tossing six innings while allowing two hits and striking out three, walking one batter after the first frame.

One of Columbus’ two hits off Phillips was a triple to start the top of the sixth, eventually turning into a run on a sacrifice fly.

Ryan Winter tossed a clean seventh inning to keep the deficit at three, working around a one-out double to get First State Bank.

First State Bank will face Lincoln Northeast for the second time this tournament in the championship series, needing to win two games Tuesday night to secure the district crown.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.