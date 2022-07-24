First State Bank weathers rain delay to win opening game at state

BELLEVUE - A hot start allowed the First State Bank Seniors to weather a nearly hour-long weather delay to claim a win in the opening round of the Class A American Division state tournament Saturday.

Post 20 put up four runs in the first two frames before lightning paused the action at Roddy Field, then came back and scored eight more to secure a 12-2 win over host Bellevue East.

First State Bank needed just two pitches to put runners in scoring position in the top of the first as Julius Cortes and Cal Janke both laced first-pitch singles to left - Cortes took third on Janke’s hit while Janke moved up on the throw to third.

“We wanted to capitalize on the momentum early and we felt like if we jumped on them early, that gave ourselves the best chance, not only offensively but with the ability to save some arms if we had to,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayde.

Jackson Czya plated the pair with a one-hopper to the left field fence for a stand-up triple.

Post 20 doubled its lead in the top of the second on back-to-back doubles by Janke and Carter Sintek.

The top of First State Bank’s line-up - Cortes, Janke and Sintek - accounted for nine of the squad’s 12 hits.

Play was suspended for lightning in the bottom of the third for 50 minutes.

When the game resumed, the First State Bank offense got back to work.

Jax Sorensen started the fourth by wearing a pitch, then swiping second, setting himself up to score from second on a bloop single by Cortes just past the outstretched glove of the Bellevue East second baseman.

Two batters later, Sintek ripped a triple to the right field fence, scoring Cortes. Sintek scored on the hit after a throwing error by the right fielder, setting First State Bank’s lead at 7-0.

The comfortable lead allowed Post 20 to minimize the taxation on its pitching staff, spreading the load across three arms.

“With the ways the pitch count rules and the mandatory days rest and those types of things, it changes the way you have to approach the tournament, especially the first round of the tournament,” Hayden said.

Dom Escovedo picked up the win, tossing four innings of two-hit baseball while striking out three and walking five.

The two hits came in the bottom of the fourth, the latter plating a run.

Jariel Ortiz worked the fifth, striking out a pair and allowing one run on two hits.

Ryan Dix, making his first appearance of the summer with the Seniors, tossed the final two innings.

Dix, who went 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA for the Juniors team after a strong spring on Fremont’s varsity squad, posted a pair of shutout innings on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Post 20 called up five Juniors players - Dix, Colin Ridder, Charlie Richmond, Logan Eggen and Landon Schurman - to bolster the Seniors bench for the state tournament run.

“It helps,” Hayden said on the expanded roster. “There were multiple times this year where we’re looking at our bench and we have more coaches than players. It’s always a good thing to get more bodies in the dugout, but also it’s the right kind of guys.”

First State Bank closed the night scoring five unanswered runs, three in the sixth and a pair in the seventh, after allowing Bellevue East to inch back into the ball game.

“To a certain extent, we lost our edge there in the middle innings and we can’t do that, because every team that we are going to play from here on out are going to be a very good baseball team,” Hayden said.

A bases loaded groundout by Sintek plated a pair in the sixth before the South Dakota State commit swiped home on a passed ball to set the score at 10-2.

Janke put the finishing touches on his 4-for-5 night with a two-run double in the top of the seventh.

First State Bank will face Millard South at 7 p.m. Sunday. The 52’s beat Gretna 12-5.

In other American Division action, Lincoln East topped Bellevue West 4-3 and Elkhorn North beat Grand Island Home Federal 11-1.