First State Bank's offense ignites at Veteran's Classic

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors certainly packed their offense for their road trip to South Dakota for the Veteran’s Classic, scoring 58 runs in five games while going 4-1 for the tournament and finishing third.

After opening up the tournament with a 12-6 win over Rapid City Post 320, First State Bank followed it up with a 21-4 win over Sturgis and a 16-1 win over Renner Post 307 Friday.

Post 20 took their only loss of the weekend on Saturday, 3-1, to Gillette before ending the tournament on a high note with an 8-0 win over Mitchell.

The win over Sturgis was an extra base hit bonanza with 11 of FSB’s 14 hits resulting in multiple bases in the three inning clash.

Jax Sorensen went off, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run while driving in seven runs. Cal Janke and Carter Sintek both also left the yard. Julius Cortes had a double and a triple in the win.

Dom Escovedo and Ryan Winter combined for the win on the mound with Escovedo going two innings and Winter picking up the third.

The following game against Renner was a similar affair with Post 20 putting up 15 hits—nine doubles—in three innings.

Sintek struck out six to pick up the win.

The closest game of the tournament came on Saturday with the FSB offense being stifled after putting up a run in the bottom of the first on a Sintek single.

Gillette tied the game in the third then went ahead with a run in the fifth before tacking on an insurance run in the sixth.

Brandt Phillips went 4 2/3 innings as the starter, striking out six and walking seven while allowing just one hit.

Jariel Ortiz tossed the final 2 1/3, scattering three hits while striking out three and walking one.

Cortes paced the First State Bank offense in their final game of the tournament, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI and two runs.

Sintek, in his second start of the tournament, struck out eight and allowed one hit in four innings of work.

Escovedo tossed the fifth with one strikeout as Post 20 run ruled Mitchell.

First State Bank returns to play in Nebraska Tuesday, taking on Lincoln Southeast in Lincoln.

