Five relays, several individuals advance to finals for FHS in HAC Championships

The Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meet is halfway complete following Friday’s prelims. Now it’s time to crown some champions.
Fremont High will have five relays and several individuals swimming for medals during the second day of competition on Saturday at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center. The Tigers set two new school records during Friday’s prelims.
The girls 200 Medley Relay of Emma Walz, Jesse Karsen, Addie Schiemann and Ellie Schiemann qualified fourth with a time of 1:54.19. The 400 free relay of Walz, Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon and Karsen qualified fifth with an automatic state qualifying time of 3:49.46 and the 200 free relay of Dillon, Ellie Schiemann, Blick and Addie Schiemann qualified eighth with a time of 1:50.48.
The boys 200 Medley Relay of Mack Prince, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan and John Monson qualified seventh with a school-record and automatic state qualifying time of 1:42.41. The 400 free relay of Monson, McClellan, AJ Jacobus and Prince qualified seventh with a school-record and auto time of 3:25.13 and the 200 free relay of AJ Jacobus, Christ, Josh Iossi and Cade Arnett just missed the chance at a medal, qualifying 10th with a time of 1:39.42.
Walz qualified third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 50 free. Both times automatically qualified her for the state meet. She ended with a time of 58.85 in the 100 back and 25.18 in the 50 freestyle.
Karsen qualified fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 500 free. She swam an automatic qualifying time of 24.91 in the 50 free and an auto time of 5:28.22 in the 500 free.
Christ qualified fourth in the 100 breaststroke with an auto time of 1:02.02. Monson qualified fifth in the 200 freestyle with an auto time of 1:49.69. Jacobus also qualified in the 200 free with a secondary qualifying time of 1:50.37. Jacobus also qualified eighth in the 500 free with an auto time of 5:01.52.
Prince qualified fifth in the 100 free with an auto time of 49.31 and seventh in the 100 backstroke with an auto time fo 55.80.
Also for the boys, McClellan will swim in the consolation finals after finishing 10th in the 100 butterfly with a secondary time of 55.64. He also qualified for the consolation finals of the 200 IM by placing 16th with a secondary time of 2:12.5.
Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest look to be the front-runners in both team races. The Silver Hawk girls are looking to keep their streak of six straight conference titles going.
Here is a look at some notable Saturday races following the qualifying round. The finals will begin at noon at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.
Boys 50-yard freestyle: This race will feature three swimmers not only capable of winning a HAC title, but a state title, too. Defending HAC champion Charles Sieglaff of Lincoln High swam the fastest time Friday (21.38 seconds). Lincoln Northeast senior Caden Feit (:21.68) and Lincoln Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer (:21.71) are seeded right behind him. The 50 freestyle is typically the most exciting race of a swim meet. This one should live up to the hype Saturday.
Boys 100 freestyle: The energy from the 50 free will carry into this race. Feit swam the fastest time (:47.25) on Friday and Palmer (:47.27) was right there, too.
Girls 200 individual medley: Katie Stonehocker is back to defend her HAC championship. The Pius X senior and Iowa recruit touched the wall in 2:09.71 on Friday. Teammate Olivia Theil (2:10.54) also had a strong IM swim.
Boys 500 freestyle: Grand Island’s Jonathan Novinski took down the state 500 free record in last year’s HAC finals. Does the junior have it in him to go under 4:29? He swam a 4:47.84 on Friday, but here is guessing the standout is saving some energy for the final.
Girls 100 breaststroke: Stonehocker has won two state championships in the breaststroke, and she swam the fast prelims time (1:06.30) on Friday. She’ll be challenged by Lincoln East’s Ashlea Johnson (1:06.30), who is having a great freshman season.
Girls 200 freestyle: This will be among the key races in determining the team race between Southwest and East. Southwest’s Lanyon Mlinek (1:57.39) and Lily Schroeder (1:58.43) had the fastest prelim times, but East sophomore Payton Kollmorgen (1:58.91) has a chance to get the Spartans off to a strong start.