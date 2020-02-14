Five relays, several individuals advance to finals for FHS in HAC Championships

Karsen qualified fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 500 free. She swam an automatic qualifying time of 24.91 in the 50 free and an auto time of 5:28.22 in the 500 free.

Christ qualified fourth in the 100 breaststroke with an auto time of 1:02.02. Monson qualified fifth in the 200 freestyle with an auto time of 1:49.69. Jacobus also qualified in the 200 free with a secondary qualifying time of 1:50.37. Jacobus also qualified eighth in the 500 free with an auto time of 5:01.52.

Prince qualified fifth in the 100 free with an auto time of 49.31 and seventh in the 100 backstroke with an auto time fo 55.80.

Also for the boys, McClellan will swim in the consolation finals after finishing 10th in the 100 butterfly with a secondary time of 55.64. He also qualified for the consolation finals of the 200 IM by placing 16th with a secondary time of 2:12.5.

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest look to be the front-runners in both team races. The Silver Hawk girls are looking to keep their streak of six straight conference titles going.

Here is a look at some notable Saturday races following the qualifying round. The finals will begin at noon at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.