Mead placed five players on the D2-2 All-District football team.
Senior JT Haag, juniors Bayley LaCroix, Hunter Pickworth and Cade Mongan and freshman Luke Carritt were named to the first team.
Carritt was 71 of 130 passing for 1,094 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed 44 times for 138 yards and four scores.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Haag finished with 46 tackles, including 24 solo stops. He also intercepted a team-best seven interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
Pickworth (6-0, 170) caught 16 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he notched 65 tackles, including 11 during a 64-12 win over Cedar Bluffs.
The 5-8, 200-pound Mongan had 56 tackles, including 11 solo stops. He had a season-best 13 tackles against Elmwood-Murdock on Sept. 13.
The 6-4, 245-pound LaCroix finished with 49 tackles, including 20 unassisted stops. He had nine tackles in a 62-12 win over Omaha Christian Academy on Sept. 27. LaCroix also recovered two fumbles and registered 1 1/2 quarterback sacks.
Cedar Bluffs teammates Dominic Goodwin and Brody Ptomey were also named to the team.
Other players selected to the first team include: Nolan Belt and Zach Shanks of Emerson-Hubbard, Elijah Reid of Omaha Christian Academy, Clarkson-Leigh teammates Carter Hanel, Isaak Wiese, Eli Hays, Mitch Beeson, Trevor Zulkoski and Lance Paprocki, Pender teammates Dylan Vogt, Jaxon Maise, Caleb Trimble and Lucas Timm.