Five Tigers punch ticket to state wrestling meet

Five Fremont High wrestlers advanced to the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships at Saturday's District A-3 meet at Papillion-La Vista High School.

"We felt that we had a solid chance of qualifying five for the state tournament with the possibility of qualifying seven if things went our way. We were in a tough district with lots of solid wrestlers." FHS coach Ben Wilcox said.

Senior Kade Richardson was the top finisher for the Tigers earning runner-up in the 285-pound division.

Junior Garrett Moser was third at 220 pounds while junior Thomas Wentz and freshman Benny Alfaro each finished fourth in the 160- and 195-pound divisions respectively.

"The message we gave to our five qualifiers was that we can't be satisfied with just qualifying for state," Wilcox said. "We need to go into state believing that we can win matches and earn medals."

Columbus ended with four district champions and qualified 11 for the state meet to help them win the team title with 179 points. Papillion-La Vista was second with 164 points and Omaha Central third with 154 1/2 points. Central also had four individual champions.

The NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.