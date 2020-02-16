Five Tigers punch ticket to state wrestling meet

Five Fremont High wrestlers advanced to the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships at Saturday's District A-3 meet at Papillion-La Vista High School.
"We felt that we had a solid chance of qualifying five for the state tournament with the possibility of qualifying seven if things went our way. We were in a tough district with lots of solid wrestlers." FHS coach Ben Wilcox said.
Senior Kade Richardson was the top finisher for the Tigers earning runner-up in the 285-pound division.
Junior Garrett Moser was third at 220 pounds while junior Thomas Wentz and freshman Benny Alfaro each finished fourth in the 160- and 195-pound divisions respectively.
"The message we gave to our five qualifiers was that we can't be satisfied with just qualifying for state," Wilcox said. "We need to go into state believing that we can win matches and earn medals."
Columbus ended with four district champions and qualified 11 for the state meet to help them win the team title with 179 points. Papillion-La Vista was second with 164 points and Omaha Central third with 154 1/2 points. Central also had four individual champions.
The NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Wrestling
A-3 AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Columbus 179-11, Papillion-La Vista 164-10, Omaha Central 154½-9, Norfolk 148-10, Omaha Bryan 104-5, Millard West 76-5, Fremont 67-5, Omaha Northwest 16-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106—1. Adrian Bice, Columbus, dec. Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan, 6-2; 3. Dominic Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central, 4:59.
113—1. Noor Salat, Omaha Bryan, pinned Blake Cerny, Columbus, 4:15; 3. Jacob Williams, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, 8-2.
120—Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central, maj. dec. Clay Cerny, Columbus, 14-3; 3. Wyatt May, Millard West, dec. Jordan Bobier, Papillion-La Vista, 12-5.
126—1. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Weston Godfrey, Norfolk, 8-3; 3. Nate Hartman, Millard West, dec. Ryan Turner, Omaha Central, 6-4.
132—1. Gabriel Grice, Omaha Central, dec. Josh Richardson, Papillion-La Vista, 2-0; 3. Aaron Dittmer, Norfolk, dec. Cayden Kucera, Columbus, 4-0.
138—1. Cody Niemiec, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Alex Korte, Columbus, 4:36; 3. Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan, dec. Christopher Kueny, Omaha Central, 4-1.
145—1. Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central, pinned Jacob Licking, Norfolk, 2:19; 3. Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Levi Bloomquist, Columbus, 8-1.
152—1. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Joshua Licking, Norfolk, 5-3; 3. Deon Davis, Omaha Central, pinned Rylee Iburg, Columbus, 0:43.
160—1. Ethan Valencia, Millard West, dec. Brayden Splater, Norfolk, 2-0; 3. Mac Shevlin, Columbus, pinned Thomas Wentz, Fremont, 4:17.
170—1. Blayze Standley, Columbus, dec. Justin Davis, Omaha Central, 10-7; 3. Austin Miller, Norfolk, pinned Chase Pokett, Omaha Bryan, 2:56.
182—1. Anthony DeAnda, Columbus, dec. Carson Maas, Papillion-La Vista, 7-3; 3. Hunter Mangelsen, Norfolk, pinned Seth Redding, Fremont, 2:16.
195—1. Kasten Grape, Columbus, pinned Alek Abels, Papillion-La Vista, 4:31; 3. Laikon Ames, Norfolk, dec. Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 3-2.
220—1. Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan, pinned Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, 0:55; 3. Garret Moser, Fremont, SV-1 Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West, 3-1.
285—1. Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central, pinned Kade Richardson, Fremont, 0:32; 3. Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, pinned CJ Ziemba, Millard West, 0:42.