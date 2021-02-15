Five Tigers secure spot at state, Wentz wins first district title

Garret Moser had just 13 matches under his belt heading into the Class A3 district tournament Saturday, hosted by Fremont.
The Tiger senior has spent most of the wrestling season rehabbing from a broken ankle suffered earlier in the season.
“I did a lot of leg work, trying to build the muscle back up in my leg, but it’s still not at the point where I’d like it to be,” Moser said.
Still, Moser picked up the win he needed to secure his third trip to state, finishing runner-up at 220lbs—the highest district placement of his career.
“I didn’t think I’d be back to see it,” Moser said.
The 220-pound senior, who was the top seed in the five-man bracket, picked up the lone win needed to punch his ticket in the semifinals, winning a 2-1 decision in the tiebreaker over Chris Shiney of Millard North.
“As a senior, breaking his leg and fighting back and going to his third straight state tournament with another shot to medal, I am very proud of the young man,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.
In the finals, Moser came up just short of taking home the district crown, dropping a 7-5 decision to Gretna’s Breken Heiman with Moser closing in on completing a takedown as the final horn sounded to tie the match.
“I am just not as conditioned as I used to be, so it’s hard to wrestle the better guys like (Heiman),” Moser said.
Moser is one of five Tigers to secure their place in Omaha next Wednesday.
“Obviously, we would have liked to have more, but we will take five and we are proud of the entire team,” Wilcox said.
Senior Tommy Wentz was the lone Fremont district champion, emerging unscathed with three straight wins—two coming over ranked foes.
“He has done everything possible to set himself up for a solid state tournament,” Wilcox said.
Wentz started his day with a 15-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals to set up a showdown with third ranked Cash Arensdorf of North Platte.
Arensdorf produced the first takedown of the match in the opening period. Wentz countered in the final ten seconds of the second period, evening the match at 2-2.
Wentz escaped in the third period and held off Arensdorf to secure his spot in the title bout.
In the finals, the Fremont senior was locked up in a 1-1 tie in the final period of the championship match against Coleton Haggin of Papillion-La Vista.
“I knew that I needed a takedown and he was really defensive, I just had to push more than what he was pushing,” Wentz said.
Wentz took his shot with less than 15 seconds left in regulation, landing the takedown to secure his first district title and third trip to the final tournament of the year.
“It feels like this is my year and I am ready to make my statement at state,” Wentz said.
Benny Alfaro (195) was the third Tiger to reach the championship match, starting the day with a bye, then putting up a 12-7 decision over Davis Hill of Millard North to secure his spot.
Alfaro lost 6-0 to Vincent Genatone of North Platte in the finals.
Justin Leon (152) and Titus Richardson (285) battled through the backside of the bracket to advance with both finishing fourth.
Leon started his day with an 8-3 decision over Luke Figi of Gretna then lost in a first period pin to Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista in the semifinals.
Leon made quick work of Lincoln Northeast’s Garrett Mrogan with a 10-2 major decision to secure a rematch with Figi.
Figi won the second match up, pinning Leon in the second period.
Richardson fared a similar fate, beating Matthew Musselmann of North Platte in the quarterfinals via a third period pin before having the favor returned by Musselmann in the third place match.
Richardson beat Caleb Hardy of Gretna with a 3-0 decision in the consolation semifinals to keep his season alive.
Fremont had eight wrestlers reach the consolation semifinals with just Leon and Richardson avoiding the heartbreak of the heartbreak round.
“They didn’t quit, they fought as hard as they possibly could,” Wilcox said.
The Class A tournament begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday under the new configuration with the quarterfinals and the first and second round of wrestlebacks.
The tournament will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday with the semifinals, third round of wrestlebacks, the consolation semifinals and the third and fifth place matches followed by the finals at 5 p.m.