Five Tigers secure spot at state, Wentz wins first district title

“I am just not as conditioned as I used to be, so it’s hard to wrestle the better guys like (Heiman),” Moser said.

Moser is one of five Tigers to secure their place in Omaha next Wednesday.

“Obviously, we would have liked to have more, but we will take five and we are proud of the entire team,” Wilcox said.

Senior Tommy Wentz was the lone Fremont district champion, emerging unscathed with three straight wins—two coming over ranked foes.

“He has done everything possible to set himself up for a solid state tournament,” Wilcox said.

Wentz started his day with a 15-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals to set up a showdown with third ranked Cash Arensdorf of North Platte.

Arensdorf produced the first takedown of the match in the opening period. Wentz countered in the final ten seconds of the second period, evening the match at 2-2.

Wentz escaped in the third period and held off Arensdorf to secure his spot in the title bout.

In the finals, the Fremont senior was locked up in a 1-1 tie in the final period of the championship match against Coleton Haggin of Papillion-La Vista.