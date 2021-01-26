Five Tigers selected to All-Star hockey game

Five Fremont hockey players will represent the Tigers at the 19th High School Hockey Club All-Star game this weekend.

Reese Franzen, Jax Sorensen, Ty Hallberg, Jacob Ten Kley and goalie Aaron Petty were selected to play in the annual showcase of 12 Nebraska teams playing in the game.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Ralson Arena on the main ice.

Admission to the event is free with masks and social distancing required. The game will also be live streamed on the Omaha Hockey Club Facebook page.

Red Team

Caden Peterson

Johnathan Corey

Seth Moore

Charlie Estee

Nathan Frieden

Peter Sullivan

Austin Fish

Shay Jenneman

Jax Sorensen

Tyler Powers

Jacob Ten Kley

Michael Gerhardt

Ty Hallberg