 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Tigers selected to All-Star hockey game
View Comments

Five Tigers selected to All-Star hockey game

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Five Fremont hockey players will represent the Tigers at the 19th High School Hockey Club All-Star game this weekend. 

Reese Franzen, Jax Sorensen, Ty Hallberg, Jacob Ten Kley and goalie Aaron Petty were selected to play in the annual showcase of 12 Nebraska teams playing in the game.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Ralson Arena on the main ice.

Admission to the event is free with masks and social distancing required. The game will also be live streamed on the Omaha Hockey Club Facebook page.

Red Team

Caden Peterson

Johnathan Corey

Seth Moore

Charlie Estee

Nathan Frieden

Peter Sullivan

Austin Fish

Shay Jenneman

Jax Sorensen

Tyler Powers

Jacob Ten Kley

Michael Gerhardt

Ty Hallberg

Zachary Rich

Reese Franzen

Logan Cast

Jack Smiley

Grayson Boyd

Red Goalies

Peyton Brennan

Aaron Petty

Ryan Lee

Team Red Coaches

Steve Nemeth

Taylor Poland

Jeff Filleman

Jaxon Kempenar

Grant Fuehrer

Blue Team

Jaden Holman

Brady Fitzpatrick

Zach Schubert

Aden Hofeling

Owen Singh

Brandon Dougherty

Bodey Sanning

Jacob Quevedo

Michael Combs

Cal Halverson

Joe Abboud

Carter James

Tyler Reid

Hunter Johnson

Vincent Cacioppo

Logan Pringle

Brady Krajeski

Forrest Wilcox

Sam Pribyl

Bryce Badura

Blue Goalies

Ryan Driscoll

JJ Nordman

Joey Howell

Team Blue Coaches

Tom Shaffer

Sean Talcott

Scott Fitzpatrick

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News