Five Tigers selected to All-Star hockey game

Five Fremont hockey players will represent the Tigers at the 19th High School Hockey Club All-Star game this weekend.
Reese Franzen, Jax Sorensen, Ty Hallberg, Jacob Ten Kley and goalie Aaron Petty were selected to play in the annual showcase of 12 Nebraska teams playing in the game.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Ralson Arena on the main ice.
Get unlimited access to local news on FremontTribune.com and our apps.
Admission to the event is free with masks and social distancing required. The game will also be live streamed on the Omaha Hockey Club Facebook page.
Red Team
Caden Peterson
Johnathan Corey
Seth Moore
Charlie Estee
Nathan Frieden
Peter Sullivan
Austin Fish
Shay Jenneman
Jax Sorensen
Tyler Powers
Jacob Ten Kley
Michael Gerhardt
Ty Hallberg
Zachary Rich
Reese Franzen
Logan Cast
Jack Smiley
Grayson Boyd
Red Goalies
Peyton Brennan
Aaron Petty
Ryan Lee
Team Red Coaches
Steve Nemeth
Taylor Poland
Jeff Filleman
Jaxon Kempenar
Grant Fuehrer
Blue Team
Jaden Holman
Brady Fitzpatrick
Zach Schubert
Aden Hofeling
Owen Singh
Brandon Dougherty
Bodey Sanning
Jacob Quevedo
Michael Combs
Cal Halverson
Joe Abboud
Carter James
Tyler Reid