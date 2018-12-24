Kansas City swept the Fremont Flyers in four weekend hockey games.
The Jets defeated the Flyers 6-2 in varsity action on Friday. Kansas City also won 7-2 on Saturday.
In junior varsity matches, K.C. won 4-2 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday.
The Jets got goals from Peyton Roy and Charlie Graven in the first period Saturday to take a 2-0 lead.
Fremont cut the deficit in half when Kemper Petermann scored at the 12:24-mark of the second period off an Austin Smutz assist.
Kansas City scored four straight goals in the third period. Evan Bespoyasny scored off a Petermann assist at the 14:23-mark to cut the lead to 6-2. The Jets got an unassisted goal from Max Arnold to close the scoring.
Kyle Wernli had 36 saves for the Flyers. Teammate Matthew McKinney added seven.
On Friday, Arnold and Hunter Swierczek had goals in the first 10:04 to give the Jets a 2-0 lead. Rusty Wortman's power play goal off assists from Tyler Hiatt and Andrew Hansen cut the advantage to 2-1 in the closing minutes of the opening period.
K.C. made it 4-1 with two goals in the second. The Jets added two in the final period. Fremont native Brock McQuistan's unassisted goal closed the scoring for Fremont in the third.
In JV action Saturday, Hansen scored a pair of goals to put Fremont up 2-0 in the first period. After a scoreless second, K.C. tied it with goals from Colin Bachtle and Ryan Holmes in the third.
Connor Szolek's goal off a Chase Lemmers assist put Fremont ahead 3-2 at the 10:40-mark, but the Jets got goals from Quinn Kobe and Colin Bachtle to notch the win.
McKinney had 13 saves and JJ Nordman recorded 14 for the Flyers.
On Friday, the Flyers trailed 1-0 after the opening period. Brendan Jones' unassisted goal and Hansen's score off a Riley Mitchell assist put the Flyers up 2-1 heading to the final period.
K.C. rallied with goals from Charlie Graven, Quinn Kobe and Luke Steiner to pick up the victory.
Nordman had 27 saves for Fremont.
The Flyers will host Waterloo on Saturday and Sunday at Sidner Arena.