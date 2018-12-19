The Fremont Flyers dropped a pair of varsity games last weekend to the Quad City Blues.
Quad City won 4-2 on Saturday and also earned a 7-0 victory on Sunday.
On Saturday, Nick Jones scored an unassisted goal at the 2:35-mark of the first period to put Fremont ahead. Ryan Sitter answered with a goal for Quad City that was assisted by Andrew Haberkorn and Keaton Peters at 14:35.
Andrew Kramer's goal in the second period put the Blues up 2-1, but Fremont tied it in the third. Kemper Petermann of Millard South scored off an Andrew Hansen assist at the 7:24-mark.
Quad City, however, got goals from Haberkorn and Kramer to close out the win.
Kyle Wernli had 32 saves for the Flyers while Evan Lystiuk had 16 for Quad City.
On Sunday, Ryan Sitter had two goals while Haberkorn, Tyler Olswold, Stone Patten, Sven Findley and Peyton Watkins added one apiece during Quad City's win.
Matthew McKinney had 12 saves and Wernli had nine for the Flyers.
The Flyers' junior varsity rolled to victories in a pair of games.
Fremont beat the Blues 7-3 on Saturday and won 5-1 on Sunday.
On Saturday, Carter Stephenson scored an unassisted goal and Connor Szolek scored off an assist by Austin Smutz to make it 2-2 after one period.
Fremont took control with three goals in the second period.
Dmitry Gass scored off a Szolek assist just 33 seconds into the period. Rusty Wortman scored off a Smutz assist at the 2:29-mark and Riley Mitchell made it 5-2 when he scored on an Andrew Hansen assist 66 seconds later.
Joshua DeYoung's goal helped Quad City close to 5-3 entering the final period, but the Flyers got two more goals -- one from Benjamin Stieren off a Peterman assist and an unassisted goal by Hansen.
McKinney (six saves) and JJ Nordman (nine saves) shared duties in goal.
On Sunday, Fremont took charge in the first period with three goals.
Szolek scored off a Reed Cooper assist at the 6:45-mark. Three minutes later, Tyler Hiatt scored off a Stieren assist. Stieren then found the net at 9:59 off a Connor Kuehn assist.
Jacob Peterson scored Quad City's lone goal at the 6:15-mark of the second period, but the Flyers answered. Szolek found the back of the net at 14:14 off a Hiatt assist.
Szolek completed the hat trick with a goal at the 11:54-mark of the third period.
McKinney stopped 24 shots for Fremont. Nordman also saw action in goal.
The Flyers return to action this weekend at the Sidner Ice Arena. Fremont will host the Kansas City Jets on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Tom O'Loughlin serves as the Flyers' head varsity coach while Bo Hiatt leads the JV. Rod Hansen and Danny Gass are the assistants.