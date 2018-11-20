The Fremont Flyers competed against the Omaha Junior Lancers and Mason City recently in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
On Friday night, the Flyers suffered a 4-3 loss to the Junior Lancers in the Ralston Arena. The junior varsity suffered a 3-1 setback.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Flyers split with Mason City. The Fremont varsity lost 5-4 on Saturday, but the junior varsity prevailed 2-0. On Sunday, the Flyers won the varsity game 6-3, but the JV fell 2-1.
Brock McQuistan of Fremont High School scored one of the goals for the Flyers. Also getting in the scoring column were: Ty Bradley, Andrew Hansen, Chase Lemmers, Evan Bespoyasny, Tyler Hiatt, Kemper Peterman, Brendon Jones, Noah Kelley and James Coddington.
Jacob Newill of FHS and McQuistan had assists. Also assisting on goals were: Rusty Wortman, Peterman, Bradley, Lemmers, Hiatt, Ben Stieren, Bespoyasny and Nick Jones.
The Flyers will compete Nov. 30 in Sioux City.