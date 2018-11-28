Kelly Flynn helped turn South Sioux City girls basketball into a state power, now the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame coach hopes he can do the same for Fremont High School.
Flynn, who led the Cardinals to 11 Class B state titles in 16 state appearances, is beginning his first season with the Tigers. He replaces Tony Weinandt, who retired in the spring after coaching FHS for 17 seasons.
"It has been really energizing and exciting," said Flynn, who stepped down from the Cardinals' job in 2011 with a record of 508-128 in 27 seasons. "I always knew I wanted to get back into coaching sometime and we wanted to get closer to the Omaha area. This seemed like a perfect fit."
Flynn also served as the Cardinals' athletic director for 11 years. Prior to coming to FHS, he was the director of economic development for South Sioux City for five years.
Flynn met with the FHS team following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.
"Ever since then, I've been excited to get started," he said. "We got to do a lot of open gym and things like that over the summer. That helped me get to know the girls and helped them get to know me and our style of play. I think the work ethic of the kids has been good. We have some good leaders and kids coming back as well and some good underclassmen coming up."
The Tigers last three starters from last year's 17-10 squad, including current Midland University players Sam Shepard and Camerin Inselman. Two starters, however, return in junior guards Sydney Golladay and Emma Shepard.
The 5-foot-8 Golladay averaged 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and a team-best 4 assists per game as a sophomore. Shepard, 5-9, was third on the team in scoring -- behind her older sister and Inselman -- with 10.1 points per game. She also averaged 2.4 rebounds per contest.
"It is a great thing anytime you have two returning starters, especially at guard. That is something I really like," Flynn said. "It gives you a lot of confidence in your ability to break a press. I think they are both complementary of each other."
Flynn said both players are good leaders and bring a lot to the team.
"Syd really handles the ball and distributes it well," he said. "She finds the open players and is very unselfish. She is a good ball handler and hard worker. Emma has great leadership qualities on and off the court. She is a really good shooter and slasher to the basket. She finishes well."
Flynn plans on using an up-tempo attack, similar to what he used with the Cardinals.
"We'll be using a lot of the same philosophy with a transition offense and pressure defense," he said. "Transition is the biggest thing. I think it will be a fun style to watch and a fun style for the kids to play. It will give us the opportunity to play quite a few bodies."
Golladay and Shepard combined for 74 3-point baskets last year. The new coach said the Tigers have some offensive weapons.
"I'd say one of our strengths is shooting," Flynn said. "If you're not on some nights, it isn't quite as pretty, but I think there will be times when we'll be a really exciting team to watch because we have several players that can shoot the ball."
One of those players is freshman Taylor McCabe. The guard already has scholarship offers from South Dakota State and UNO, Flynn said.
"She is a special player already and we haven't even had a high school game yet," Flynn said. "She gives us a real good three-guard look with the two returning starters. She finishes well and is a smart basketball player."
McCabe is one of five freshmen on the varsity. The others are Bella Keaton, Mya Larson, Macy Bryant and Sarah Shepard. The latter is Emma's sister.
"Mya has a high engine that can get out and run," Flynn said. "Our transition game is perfect for her. Macy can be a good rebounder and could be a big part of our defense. Bella is a guard that plays hard and can lock down on defense. Sarah is about 5-9 or 5-10 and she runs the floor pretty well."
Flynn believes the five have bright futures.
"They are a good young group, but they'll need to grow up in a hurry and be ready to play at the varsity level," he said. "I like the way the kids blend with each other. I noticed that right away and that doesn't always happen when you have ninth-graders playing with seniors."
Jaylee Cone, a 5-5 senior, was a key reserve for the Tigers last winter.
"Jaylee plays hard and gets a lot of hustle rebounds," Flynn said "She can shoot the ball and she is also a good defensive player. She isn't afraid to take chances and go after a loose ball."
Two other seniors, Madi Moore and Tessa Chicoine will also figure into the mix. Moore will add depth in the backcourt while Chicoine, a transfer from Lincoln Christian, will strengthen the frontline. The 5-10 forward averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds last season.
The other two members of varsity are junior Lexi Glosser and 5-9 sophomore Charli Earth. The former appeared in 13 varsity games last season while the latter gives the Tigers some depth on the frontline.
"I like our depth," Flynn said. "I think that is one of our bigger strengths. That can be an advantage when you are playing two, three or even four games in a row. I think you need depth if you are going to play well in tournaments."
While the Tigers can shoot the ball and are blessed with good depth, they don't have a lot of size. Their tallest players are 5-10.
"Rebounding is probably my biggest concern. It is something we really need to focus on," Flynn said. "I think we could be a good rebounding team. I think it will be rebounding by committee and everyone will have to do their part. We don't have a 6-2 or 6-4 player that can get a lot of rebounds in the post. Hopefully we'll have five players getting five to eight a game. I think players off the bench can give us a lift, too."
The Tigers open the season at 5:45 Thursday night at Lincoln East in Early Bird Classic. On Saturday, they will host the second round of the classic and will face either Millard West or Lincoln Pius. The Tigers also have games with Grand Island and Kearney as well as the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix before Christmas.
"Our schedule is a difficult one and our start is a good example of that," Flynn said. "Lincoln East is good year in and year out. Millard West and Lincoln Pius also have good traditions with girls basketball. That early schedule will be good for us to see where we're at, but we're really excited to get started."