FMS basketball plays against Liberty

The Fremont Middle School varsity beat Liberty Middle School 59-50 while the junior varsity team fell 33-27.

Coriahnn Gallatin led the varsity with 20 points while Kellen Murphy added 15 points. Zach Keaton chipped in eight points.

Will Schleicher led the JV squad with nine points and Cooper Kolm contributed seven points.

The FMS Reserves teams also picked up a pair of wins over Liberty with the ‘A’ team claiming a 28-19 victory while the ‘B’ earned a 27-24 win.

Creighton Kallhoff led the ‘A’ team with with nine points while Luke Hazen added four. Brian Connor, Colton Piercy and Tyler Jordan each chipped in four.

Brycen Lackey paced the ‘B’ team with 10 points while Jaxon Pleskac and Bridgeton Rangeloff each chipped in four.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0