FMS boys basketball gets season underway

The Fremont Middle School boys basketball teams got their seasons underway this week with the varsity group going 2-0 and the junior varsity going 0-2.

In the season opener, FMS varsity won 52-38 over Papillion Middle School. The Tigers had a pair of players in double-figures with Kellen Murphy scoring 19 points and Coriahnn Gallatin adding 15. In the varsity’s second game, Gallatin scored 22 points to pace the Tigers in a 48-42 win over Westside.

Murphy added 11 points in the win.

The JV lost 46-38 in the opener with Flynn Fickbom and Will Schleicher each scoring 11 points and 26-8 to Westside. Nolan Menning scored a team-leading four points.

