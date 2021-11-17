FMS boys basketball picks up pair of wins

The Fremont Middle School varsity and junior varsity teams both secured a pair of wins over Lewis and Clark Middle School and Kiewit Middle School.

The varsity won 62-46 over Kiewit and 48-45 over Lewis and Clark.

Coriahnn Gallatin scored 20 points against LCMS and 27 points against Kiewit.

Zach Keaton also produced a pair of double-figure games with 11 points and 12 points.

Kellen Murphy added 17 points in the win over Kiewit.

The JV squad earned a 33-23 win over Lewis and Clark with Will Schleicher and Drew Fittje both scoring seven points.

Against Kiewit, Schleicher tallied 20 points in a 51-42 win while Kellen Shelton added 10 points.

