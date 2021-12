The Fremont Middle School boys varsity team squeaked out a 52-50 win over Russell MS in the opening game of the Suburban Middle School Athletic Conference: Gold Tournament.

Coriahnn Gallatin led FMS with 21 points while Kellen Murphy added 12 points. Zach Keaton chipped in nine and Gunner Knoel contributed seven.

The Tigers record is currently 9-1.

