FMS girls advance in tournament play

The Fremont Middle School girls varsity basketball team won its first game in the Suburban Conference Middle School tournament held recently at Millard North Middle School.

Fremont, the No. 1 seed in the gold bracket, beat Liberty Middle school 59-28.

Britt Prince led the way for Fremont with 26 points. McKenna Murphy added 12 points while Mattie Dalton and Brylee Nelsen scored 9 apiece, Katelyn Denker scored 4 and Jenna McClain added 2.

Nelsen led with 5 rebounds while Dalton had 4, Murphy and McClain 2 apiece and Elayna Sookram, Zoey Bisson, and Denker added 1 apiece. The

Tigers will play March 4 at 3:45 p.m. at Millard North Middle School against Papillion Middle School. The Championship game is scheduled for Thursday.

The team finished the regular season 10-0 with wins over Anderson Middle School (60-21), Council Bluffs Kirn (52-17), Kiewit Middle School (61-30), Westside Middle School (47-28), Norfolk Middle School (63-26), Russell Middle School (64-49), Beadle Middle School (47-36), Liberty Middle School (52-15), Bellevue Lewis & Clark Middle School (62-28) and La Vista Middle School (64-32). Othe team members include Emma Diers, Melany Gates, Megan Millard.

