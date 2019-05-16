GOTHENBURG -- The Fremont High School girls track team is enjoying a solid season that includes a district championship and 13 athletes qualifying for the state meet in Omaha.
Based on the results of the May 10 Nebraska State Middle School Championships, more help is on the way in the future for the Tigers.
The Fremont Middle School girls finished second at the their state meet in Gothenburg. Several Tigers captured honors.
The Tigers' 400-meter relay team of Sydney Kriefels, Ella Cooper, Emmalee Sheppard and Allison Merrill finished second in a school-record time of 52.10.
FMS also set a new school mark in the 1,600-meter relay. The foursome of Merrill, Sheppard, Cooper and Britt Prince finished second in 4:20.32.
Prince also enjoyed a solid day in individual events. She was second in the 400 meters in 59.42, placed third in the 800 in 2:24.34 and was fifth in the high jump. In the latter event, she cleared 4-11.
Cooper placed fourth in the 200 meters in 27.05 and was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 14-8 3/4.
Sheppard also competed in the 400 while Madi Grosse ran in the 200-meter hurdles.
The team is coached by David LaDay.