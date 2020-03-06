FMS girls win Suburban Conference championship


  • Updated
FMS girls basketball

The Fremont Middle School Girls Varsity Basketball is front from left: Elayna Sookram, Zoey Bisson, McKenna Murphy, Megan Millard, and Emma Diers and back row Jenna McClain, Melany Gates, Katelyn Denker, Brylee Nelsen, Britt Prince, and Mattie Dalton.

 Tony Gray

The Fremont Middle School Girls Varsity Basketball team won the Suburban Conference Gold Division Championship Thursday with a 47-41 win over Beadle Middle School.

The Tigers, who finished the season 13-0 was led in scoring by Britt Prince with 21 points and McKenna Murphy with 19.

Brylee Nelsen added five, all from the free-throw line, four of them coming in the 4th quarter to help the Tigers hold on to their lead. Katelyn Denker added two points.

Prince led the Tigers with 15 rebounds while Mattie Dalton had 10, Brylee Nelsen five, Katelyn Denker had four, McKenna Murphy had two and Jenna McClain one.

On Tuesday, the team won their second-round game with a 61-41 win over Papillion Middle School.

Prince scored 35 points while Murphy added 18, Nelsen had nine and Denker had two. Prince also lead the Tigers in rebounding with seven, Nelsen had four, Denker and Dalton added two apiece and Jenna McClain had one.

