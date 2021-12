The Fremont Middle School boys varsity won the Suburban Athletic Conference tournament championship with a 45-28 victory over Kiewit Middle School Tuesday.

Zach Keaton tallied a team-high 16 points in the win while Coriahnn Gallatin added 12. Noah Sagehorn chipped in eight in addition to six points from Kellen Murphy.

The Tigers are now 11-1 on the year.

