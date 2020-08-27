All Class Football Previews

Gothenburg (8-2, C-1 state first round, No. 8 final ranking): Only two starters return, but one of them is senior linebacker Owen Geiken, an all-stater as a sophomore and one of the leading tacklers in the state the past three years. Also back is senior lineman Riley Baker.

Kearney Catholic (7-3, C-1 state first round, No. 9 final ranking): Kearney Catholic has star power in Husker quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg, but there’s plenty of pieces back around him with nine starters returning on both sides of the ball. Junior all-state basketball player Brett Mahony (6-4, 205) is also a force on the football field as he caught 25 passes for 440 yards and five TDs last season. Another junior receiver, Logan Miner, had 18 catches for 475 yards and six scores. Senior Spencer Hogeland is the returning all-state kicker.

North Bend Central (9-2, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 9 final ranking): The Tigers will have a new quarterback after graduating all-stater Austin Endorf, but six offensive starters and seven on defense returning should make things easier on the replacement. Senior running back Ethan Mullally rushed for 1,250 yards and 16 TDs last season, and senior receiver Breckin Peters caught 66 passes for 790 yards and 10 TDs. Peters also had 64 tackles from his middle linebacker spot, 17 behind the line of scrimmage.