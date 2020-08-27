All Class Football Previews

Class A
The defending champions
Bellevue West was one of the most dominant teams in Class A history last season, going 13-0 and beating opponents by an average score of 51-5. It graduated five first-team Super-Staters, a group headlined by Nebraska freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts and Northern Illinois freshman running back Jay Ducker. But Bellevue West has plenty of talent back to make another title run. Super-Stater Keagan Johnson is an Iowa recruit and tops a receiver corps that also features a pair of juniors who have Nebraska scholarship offers — Kaden Helms and Micah Riley. Coach Michael Huffman likes how things are shaping up on both the offensive and defensive lines, and singles out junior running back Les Richardson (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) as someone who could burst into the spotlight. Five starters return on both offense and defense.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Creighton Prep (6-4, 2019 A state first round, No. 10 final ranking): The Junior Jays bring back nine starters on defense, and coach Tim Johnk sees his team being much improved in getting players to the turf. Tight end/defensive end AJ Rollins has had a Nebraska scholarship offer for a while, and senior teammate Alex Bullock (6-2, 180) is a factor at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Elkhorn South (7-4, A state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking): The Storm returns five starters on both sides of the ball, a combination of standout linemen and explosive skilled players and defensive backs. Senior Makhi Nelson-Douglas (6-2, 205), who has an Army scholarship offer, will bring his explosive athletic ability to quarterback this season. Three senior linemen anchor things up front — Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka (6-9, 290), Isaac Zatechka (6-4, 265) and Cooper Taylor (6-2, 265).
Grand Island (9-2, A state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): As usual, the Islanders graduate a large, productive senior class, only to be replaced by another group of seniors ready to make its mark. Two offensive starters return in linemen Michael Maxon and Carter Schrunk, while three defensive regulars are back — defensive backs Dayton Keolavone and Alex Hinken, and junior middle linebacker Ben Francl.
Lincoln Southeast (9-2, A state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Knights graduated four first-team Super-Staters from last year’s team, but there’s plenty of talent coming back to fill those spots. Senior wide receiver/cornerback Derek Branch won’t come off the field this fall, while senior Maddox Burton (6-5, 290) headlines another big, physical front on both sides of the ball.
Millard South (10-2, A state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): Two Super-Staters graduated — Nebraska walk-on running back Isaiah Harris and Wyoming lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer — but the Patriots have plenty left over with eight starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Second-team Super-State quarterback TJ Urban is one of the best dual threats at that position in the state. Senior Zane Stenger is entering his third season as a starting defensive back.
Millard West (11-1, A state semifinals, No. 2 final ranking): Even with just four players back with starting experience, the Wildcats should once again be a state contender. Second-team Super-Stater James Conway is a Division I recruit as either a tight end or linebacker. Three starters return on the offensive line — seniors Ty Kalb (6-0, 250) and CJ Ziemba (6-3, 275), and junior Nate Raymond (6-3, 300).
Omaha Burke (9-2, A state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): Five defensive starters return, a list that includes junior linebacker Devon Jackson, who possesses a Nebraska scholarship offer. Four returning starting linemen give the Bulldogs a good place to start in putting together this season’s team.
Omaha North (4-6, A state first round, unranked): With seven starters back on both sides of the ball, the Vikings appear ready to move back into the state’s elite teams. Most of their linemen return and a pair of running backs/linebackers — LaVaughan Luellen and Sam Scott — look to be the leaders after combining for 101 tackles and 880 rushing yards a year ago.
Omaha Westside (10-3, A state runner-up, No. 3 final ranking): On paper, the Warriors look like the team to beat with three seniors who are Division I college recruits in first-team Super-State defensive back Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), first-team Super-State lineman Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and second-team Super-State quarterback Cole Payton (North Dakota State). A fourth senior, safety/wide receiver Koby Bretz (6-2, 190), has offers from Kansas State, Wyoming, Buffalo, Miami, Ohio, Northern Illinois and Ohio. Seven starters return on both sides of the ball.
Class B
The defending champions
Omaha Skutt is the two-time defending state champion and enters the season with a 26-game winning streak. Most of the players responsible for those feats, however, are gone — a group led by Tyson Gordon (North Dakota State) and Blake Anderson (Northern Iowa), both of whom were two-time, first-team Super-Staters. But others are ready to step into expanded roles, especially senior linebacker Barret Liebentritt, who was the leading tackler on last year’s team. Three other senior defensive starters return in lineman Ryan Bollish, defensive end Jacob Leu and linebacker Dominic Melrose, a player Skutt coach Matt Turman says could potentially rush for 1,000 yards this season.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Aurora (7-4, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Huskies move back into Class B this season with five offensive starters and eight defensive starters returning. Coach Kyle Peterson says junior running back/linebacker Mack Owens (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) has the best motor of any player he’s coached. He’ll be running behind an experienced offensive line led by another junior, Gage Griffith (6-0, 260).
Beatrice (3-6, unranked): Most of the seniors are entering their third year as starters, including senior all-state running back Brody Nelson, quarterback Bennett Crandall and the foursome of Elliott Jurgens, Kaden Glynn, Jace Pethoud and Diego Rodriguez at receiver. Fifteen starters return.
Bennington (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Badgers are going to look different offensively with all-state quarterback Nick Bohn graduated after passing for 3,121 yards and 38 touchdowns a year ago. Eleven starters are back, led by senior running back/linebacker Tyler LeClair who had 50 tackles, 43 pass receptions for 446 yards, and seven TDs and 287 yards rushing and five more scores a year ago.
Blair (3-7, B state first round, unranked): The Bears bring back a dozen starters, headlined by senior all-state running back Dex Larsen, senior wide receiver/safety Nolan Osterhaus (four interceptions last season) and junior lineman Wyatt Ogle.
Elkhorn (3-6, unranked): After spending the past two years in Class A, the Antlers appear ready to challenge for a Class B state title with six starters back on offense and defense. Senior Gannon Gragert (6-4, 210) was the Class A all-state punter a year ago and is picking up college recruiting interest as a tight end and linebacker. Running back Aiden Young gives the Antlers a big-play threat in the ground game and Husker baseball recruit Drew Christo (6-4, 220) is a talented two-way player who can contribute at multiple positions. Coach Mark Wortman is entering his 41st season as head coach.
Hastings (8-3, B state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): The Tigers bring back the most potent passing game in Class B in senior all-state quarterback Jarrett Synek and four players at wide receiver with starting experience, led by senior Carson Shoemaker. Eight starters are back on offense and seven more on defense.
McCook (5-5, B state first round, unranked): With 17 starters back (seven on offense, 10 on defense), the Bison looked poised to return to the upper echelon of Class B. Senior defensive end/fullback Alec Langan had 57 tackles a year ago with 10 for losses and five sacks while also rushing for just over 700 yards and six TDs.
Norris (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking): The Titans are one of the most experienced and talent-laden teams in Class B. Among the 19 returning starters are all-state linebacker Dylan Meyer, South Dakota linebacker recruit Matthew Medill (6-4, 200) and Miami (Ohio) tight end prospect James Carnie. The season opener at Elkhorn could tell a lot about the Titans this season.
Northwest (9-2, B state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): Among the eight starters back are senior kicker Parker Janky (the top returning kicker in Class B) and senior lineman Brody Stutzman (6-2, 270).
Omaha Roncalli (9-3, B state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Crimson Pride graduated nearly all of last year’s explosive passing game, including all-state quarterback Jack Dotzler. Roncalli will build the 2020 squad around all-state lineman Nolan Gorczyca.
Scottsbluff (12-1, B state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): The core players of the Bearcats’ back-to-back state final teams have graduated, but all-state defensive end Nick Maag (47 tackles, nine for losses last season) leads six starters back on that side of the ball.
Waverly (10-2, B state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): Junior all-stater Trevor Brown leads an experienced offensive line that will pave the way for a strong 1-2 punch at running back in seniors Evan Canoyer and Zane Schawang (1,022 yards rushing, six interceptions defensively).
Players to watch
RB/LB Dex Larsen, Blair, 5-9, 200, sr.: The all-stater looks to build off a standout junior season when he rushed 1,329 yards and 12 TDs and caught 20 passes for 222 yards.
RB/DB Aiden Young, Elkhorn, 5-9, 180, sr.: With 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash, Young, a four-year starter, might be the fastest player in Class B. He’s rushed for 1,399 yards and 12 TDs in his career.
WR Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 5-7, 150, sr.: The all-stater is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and Shoemaker gets his opportunities both running and catching the ball. He hauled in 57 passes for 748 yards a year ago for nine TDs and rushed for 265 yards and two scores.
LB/FB Dylan Meyer, Norris, 6-1, 225, sr.: The all-stater was always around the ball last season with a team-high 141 tackles (12.8 per game) all while causing and recovering three fumbles. He also rushed for 234 yards and five TDs.
TE/DE James Carnie, Norris, 6-5, 220, sr.: Carnie’s college stock rose considerably in the offseason with Miami (Ohio) beating out several other MAC schools for his commitment. But Carnie is still on the radar screen of a number of Power Five schools, including Nebraska, as he’s put on 29 pounds since last season and lowered his 40 time from 5.1 seconds to 4.6. He caught 32 passes for 478 yards and four TDs a year ago, and expect that stat line to improve dramatically this season.
OL/DL Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli, 6-7, 260, sr.: Committed to Buffalo, the all-stater’s combination of strength and mobility makes him a dominant force on both sides of the ball this season for the Crimson Pride.
LB/FB Barret Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 215, sr.: Liebentritt was the leading tackler on the SkyHawks’ state title last year. Skutt coach Matt Turman calls him a Super-State-type player who was already the leader of the defense last season in terms of making calls and checks. He’s also expected to play a bigger role offensively as both a ball carrier and pass receiver.
OL/DL Trevor Brown, Waverly, 6-3, 265, jr.: The all-stater has started since his freshman season, and he helped anchor a line that helped the Vikings rush for an average of 335 yards per game. Brown is coming back from offseason shoulder surgery, so it may take some time for him to round into form. Should be a Division I college recruit by next season.
RB/LB Evan Canoyer, Waverly, 5-8, 190, sr.: Canoyer will wrestle in college, but the all-stater is likely to make a huge mark in his final football season. He rushed for 700 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago and figures to be a factor at linebacker this fall, as well.
Class C1
The defending champions
Wahoo's 13-0 state championship team was senior-laden, but plenty of talent has been waiting in the wings for another state title run this season. All-state linebacker Grant Kolterman leads two returning starters on defense, while senior Cooper Hancock (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) was a two-way starter in 2019 at wide receiver and linebacker. A pair of senior offensive linemen — Brody Specht (6-1, 225) and Justin Nickolls (6-3, 210) — were in the lineup a year ago. Junior running back Colin Ludvik (5-7, 170) rushed for 963 yards in a reserve role last season and is ready to replace first-team Super-Stater Trevin Luben.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason ratings out Aug. 20
Adams Central (11-1, C-1 state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Patriots graduated a talented senior class, but they return nine starters (three on offense and six on defense). A trio of all-district players — senior WR/DB Tyler Slechta, senior OG/DE Sam Hemberger and senior WR/LB Slade Smith — provides a solid base from which to build.
Ashland-Greenwood (10-1, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): Among the seniors gone is all-stater Bryce Kitrell, now a freshman at Ohio. But six starters are back, including junior all-stater Cale Jacobsen, a Division I college basketball prospect, who will move to quarterback this season.
Auburn (3-6, unranked): With 10 starters back on both offense and defense, the Bulldogs could make waves on the state level. Senior quarterback/defensive back Brody Darnell looks to make an impact on both sides of the ball.
Battle Creek (9-2, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Braves are a traditional powerhouse and expected to be competitive in C-1 even with just five starters returning. Senior running back Reece Bode had more than 1,700 all-purpose yards last season.
Columbus Scotus (8-3, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 10 final ranking): The Shamrocks will look to replace graduated two-time all-stater Tyler Palmer (Nebraska baseball recruit) with the help of six returning starters on both offense and defense. Junior Garrett Oakley (6-5, 195) is one to watch at wide receiver after catching 36 passes for 512 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
Gothenburg (8-2, C-1 state first round, No. 8 final ranking): Only two starters return, but one of them is senior linebacker Owen Geiken, an all-stater as a sophomore and one of the leading tacklers in the state the past three years. Also back is senior lineman Riley Baker.
Kearney Catholic (7-3, C-1 state first round, No. 9 final ranking): Kearney Catholic has star power in Husker quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg, but there’s plenty of pieces back around him with nine starters returning on both sides of the ball. Junior all-state basketball player Brett Mahony (6-4, 205) is also a force on the football field as he caught 25 passes for 440 yards and five TDs last season. Another junior receiver, Logan Miner, had 18 catches for 475 yards and six scores. Senior Spencer Hogeland is the returning all-state kicker.
North Bend Central (9-2, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 9 final ranking): The Tigers will have a new quarterback after graduating all-stater Austin Endorf, but six offensive starters and seven on defense returning should make things easier on the replacement. Senior running back Ethan Mullally rushed for 1,250 yards and 16 TDs last season, and senior receiver Breckin Peters caught 66 passes for 790 yards and 10 TDs. Peters also had 64 tackles from his middle linebacker spot, 17 behind the line of scrimmage.
Pierce (12-1, C-1 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): Not many starters back with only two on offense and three defensively, and replacing three all-staters (Brett Tinker, Dalton Freeman and Carson Oestreich) who combined for 3,729 yards rushing makes it even tougher. But many players saw extensive time, and with senior TE/OLB Garret Meier and senior OT/DT Shawn Rinkel leading the way, the Bluejays should be in the mix again.
St. Paul (11-1, C-2 state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): The Wildcats make the move to C-1 with 19 starters back, nine offensively and 10 on defense. The all-state senior trio of RB/LB Eli Larson, WR/DB Tommy Wroblewski and OL/DL Nathan Scheer is as good as any threesome in C-1. The Wildcats appear to have the pieces to make a deep run in November.
Wayne (9-3, C-1 state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): The Blue Devils got better as the season went on in 2019, and they’re hoping to carry that momentum into the upcoming campaign. Bringing back all-state running back Reid Korth, one of the best linemen in C-1 in Mike Leatherdale and the team’s leading tackler last year in 6-foot, 180-pound senior linebacker Victor Kniesche (102 tackles) gives Wayne a running start into the season.
Players to watch
QB/DB Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3, 195, jr.: Jacobsen, an all-state basketball player and Division I college recruit, might be the best football-basketball combo athlete in the state. He’ll be a quarterback this fall, but he was an all-stater last season after piling up 509 receiving yards and nine TDs and intercepting five passes in the secondary.
LB Grant Kolterman, Wahoo, 5-11, 210, sr.: The all-stater filled his stat sheet last season with numbers that will be a challenge to meet again. Kolterman had 119 total tackles (18 for losses) with 10 sacks, four fumble recoveries, an interception, a tackle for a safety and two blocked kicks.
Class C2
The defending champions
Oakland-Craig returns some key pieces from last year’s 13-0 team with six starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Senior running back Jaron Meyer and senior linebacker Mike Brands were all-staters a year ago, while senior fullback/linebacker Caden Nelson has all-state potential after being the team’s second-leading tackler last season. Senior wingback/defensive back Coulter Thiele had 1,081 total yards in 2019, and the Knights welcome back Jack Pille, whom coach Joe Anderson calls the best athlete on the team. Pille missed last season because of an ACL tear.
Others teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Aquinas (8-3, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): With 17 starters back (eight on offense, nine on defense), this perennial power appears poised to make another title run. The Monarchs bring back experience and depth on the offensive and defensive lines, a group led by senior Josh Uhrmacher (6-foot-2, 205 pounds). Aquinas will make all-state running back Kyle Napier even more effective.
Bishop Neumann (6-4, C-1 state first round, unranked): New head coach Richard Evans inherits a Cavalier crew that has four offensive starters and five defensive regulars returning. Neumann faces a brutal schedule that will challenge them almost every week.
BRLD (10-2, C-2 state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Wolverines will be dedicating their season to junior lineman Tyler Vavra, a returning starter who died in a car accident last month. BRLD must replace graduated all-state quarterback Will Gatzemeyer and senior all-state wide receiver Lucas Vogt, who has decided to focus on basketball this fall. Dylan Beutler is back after leading the team in receiving last year.
Centennial (6-4, C-2 state first round, No. 8 final ranking): The Broncos bring back five linemen with starting experience, led by junior Carson Fehlhafer (6-1, 275). The strength up front will help senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan, who had more than 1,800 total yards a year ago.
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-2, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): The Cardinals must replace all-state running back Keithan Stafford, but they return experience up front, an area headlined by Sam Hoppe, a 6-1, 205-pound senior who had 91 tackles last season. Five starters return on offense and six on defense.
Grand Island Central Catholic (4-5, unranked): With 16 starters back (eight on both sides of the ball), it appears the Crusaders could be a football power this season in addition to its basketball accomplishments. Junior Isaac Herbek is a potential star both as a receiver and defensive back. Senior quarterback Russell Martinez piled up 2,237 yards of total offense a year ago.
Lincoln Lutheran (5-4, unranked): A lot of pieces are in place for the Warriors to make a run in C-2. Senior Wyatt Marr (6-6, 255) leads three returning starters on the offensive line, and his coach, Greg Nelson, thinks he’s a Division I level recruit. Junior Josh Duitsman is a three-year starter at quarterback, Garret Hoefs is one of the top sophomores in the state and can play numerous positions, and Josh Puelz is one of the best tight ends in the state.
Norfolk Catholic (3-6, unranked): With a state-record 10 state championships and seven runner-up trophies, it’s hard to imagine coach Jeff Bellar’s Knights staying down long. There are 11 starters back, led by senior dual-threat quarterback Cayden Cunningham.
Ord (7-4, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): Eight starters back on both offense and defense makes the Chanticleers an instant state title contender. Senior running back Tommy Stevens and senior lineman Riley Setlik might be the best two players at their positions in C-2.
Sutton (11-2, C-2 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): Among the 11 starters back for the Mustangs are a pair of all-staters in seniors Cade Wiseman and Joe Hinrichs. Coach Steve Ramer thinks the Mustangs could be as good or better than last year’s squad if they continue to work and develop during the season.
Yutan (5-5, C-2 first round): The Chieftains reached the playoffs after starting all underclassmen the final four games of the season. Leading the 20 starters who return are all-state senior Caden Egr and sophomore lineman Quran Cook (6-1, 215).
Players to watch
RB/DB Kyle Napier, Aquinas, 5-10, 160, sr.: Napier is one of the top all-around players in C-2 as he’s a threat throwing, running or catching the ball and a solid defender in the secondary.
WR/DB Dylan Beutler, BRLD, 6-5, 185, sr.: Beutler returns as the team’s leading receiver with 35 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns.
WR/DB Isaac Herbek, Grand Island CC, 6-4, 160, jr.: As a freshman and sophomore, Herbek has hauled in 53 passes for 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively last season he had 67 tackles with six interceptions.
RB/DB Jaron Meyer, Oakland-Craig, 5-11, 175, sr.: Meyer rushed for 1,143 yards and averaged an astounding 11.3 yards per carry a year ago. The returning all-stater was also a factor defensively with four interceptions.
OL/LB Mike Brands, Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 210, sr.: With sub-4.7-second speed in the 40-yard dash to go with his physical, hard-hitting brand of football, Brands led the team in tackles last season with 99, seven for losses. He also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.
RB/LB Caden Egr, Yutan, 5-10, 190, sr.: The all-stater was a factor on both sides of the ball as a junior, rushing for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns and registering 84 tackles, intercepting three passes and recovering a fumble on defense.
Class D1
The defending champions
None. Osceola-High Plains decided to break up the band after last year’s title run as a cooperative. Each school is fielding a team in Class D-2 in this new two-year classification cycle.
Other teams to watch
Burwell (10-3, D-1 state runner-up, No. 3 final ranking): The Longhorns have been in the state title game four of the past five years with a title coming in 2016. It looks like another run to Memorial Stadium could be in the cards with five starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Last year’s connection between quarterback Barak Birch and wide receiver Mason Plock is back once again.
Cambridge (10-1, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): With 30 players on the team and 16 who have started at least three games, the Trojans once again look formidable. New quarterback Quintin Shaner is a 6-foot-5 junior whom coach Rodney Yates says is “athletic, fast and with a strong arm.” His favorite target will be 6-6 junior Dahlton Wood.
Clarkson/Leigh (7-3, D-2 state second round, No. 6 final ranking): The Patriots bring back seven starters on both sides of the ball on top of 2018 all-state running back Tommy McEvoy, who missed last season because of an ACL tear.
Cross County (7-5, D-1 state semifinals, No. 5 final ranking): The Cougars hope to extend the momentum of last year’s late-season surge, and with 11 starters back (six on offense, five on defense), there’s a good possibility of that. The 1-2 punch of senior Isaac Noyd and junior Carter Seim at running back produced 2,807 yards combined and 36 touchdowns. Expect 6-6 junior tight end Cory Hollinger to be a big factor at tight end/defensive end.
Dundy County-Stratton (10-2, D-1 state semifinals, No. 8 final ranking): The Tigers have 11 starters back, including all-state candidates in senior defensive lineman Delton Haines (5-10, 240; 104 tackles, 11 for losses) and senior running back/defensive back Serbando Diaz (5-8, 160; 1,400 rushing yards, 29 TDs).
Elmwood-Murdock (8-2, D-1 state second round, unranked): The Knights graduated a pair of all-staters, but nine starters return with senior FB/LB Jared Drake (6-1, 205) and senior QB/CB Noah Arent (5-11, 175) leading the way.
Howells-Dodge (10-1, D-1 state quarterfinals, No. 2 final ranking): The Jaguars have to replace some linemen, but with three starters back on both sides of the ball, they have a good foundation to build on. Junior Levi Belina (5-11, 180) rushed for 1,162 yards and made 132 tackles last season.
Lourdes Central Catholic (4-5, unranked): A dozen returning starters led by junior quarterback Blake Miller, senior lineman Drew Walton and junior running back Aidan Aldana (975 yards rushing last season) make the Knights a team to look out for.
Neligh-Oakdale (7-3, D-1 state second round, unranked): Six starters are back both ways. The combination of sophomore quarterback Aiden Kuester and senior wide receiver Julien Hearn is a tough one to defend. Hearn, who runs the 40 in 4.56, had 1,160 yards receiving on 42 catches and 20 TDs last season.
Tri County (7-4, D-1 state quarterfinals): The Trojans’ young team a year ago came to life in the playoffs. With eight starters back both offensively and defensively, they look poised to take the next step. Quarterback/defensive back Cole Siems is a returning all-stater.
Class D2
The defending champions
Humphrey St. Francis graduated five all-state players off its 13-0 team from last year, leaving huge holes to fill. The Flyers return just two starters on both sides of the ball — seniors Justin and Austin Leifeld and junior Tanner Pfeifer. St. Francis coach Eric Kessler says with hard work, improvement each week and staying away from injuries, “we look to be very competitive this year.”
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason ratings run Aug. 19
BDS (9-1, D-1 state second round, No. 6 final ranking): BDS should once again be a state contender, with four starters back on offense and three more on defense. Six seniors — Kyle Ardissono, Aaron Mick, Dominic Quinones, Dalton Kleinschmidt, Hunter Cox and Eric Schroeder — made major contributions last season.
Bloomfield (10-1, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 3 final ranking): Five starters return on both sides of the ball, a group led up front by senior OL/DL Gabe Lauck (6-foot-4, 220 pounds; team-high 97 tackles last season) and junior Dalton Gieselman (6-3, 230; 55 tackles).
Central Valley (10-1, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 10 final ranking): Six starters return on offense, which should make the Cougars’ attack lethal. Senior quarterback Ty Nekoliczak threw for 1,464 yards and 20 TDs in place of fellow senior Jackson McIntyre, who had 613 yards of total offense before tearing his ACL four games into last season. Meanwhile, senior running back Morgan Behnk had 1,168 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs and registered nine sacks as a defensive end. All-state senior Trevor Cargill is one of the top linemen in the state.
Falls City Sacred Heart (11-1, D-2 state semifinals, No. 2 final ranking): The Irish graduated three all-staters but return two-time all-stater Del Casteel. He joins senior TE/DL Kyle Bauman, senior LB Jack Fiegener, junior OL/DL Brogan Nachtigal and junior QB Jakob Jordan as returning starters.
Kenesaw (8-2, D-2 state second round, No. 8 final ranking): The Blue Devils will be one of the most experienced teams in D-2 with seven starters back on both offense and defense, a group led by junior all-stater Tyson Denkert.
Osceola: The Bulldogs combined with High Plains to win the Class D-1 title a year ago, and with six starters from that team on both offense and defense, expect Osceola to be a major factor in D-2 this season. Five starters are back on the offensive and defensive lines, led by all-stater Kyle Sterup. They helped pave the way for Osceola/High Plains to average 366 yards rushing per game a year ago.
Pleasanton (10-3, D-2 state runner-up, No. 7 final ranking): Five starters back on both sides of the ball and the return of Wyoming recruit and senior all-stater Tyce Westland make the Bulldogs a contender for a trip back to Memorial Stadium.
