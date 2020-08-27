 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Schedules
View Comments

Area Schedules

{{featured_button_text}}

Class A

Elkhorn South

Date Opponent

Aug.27 at Millard West

Sept.04 Millard South

Sept.11 at Omaha Central

Sept.18 Lincoln Southwest

Sept.25 at Papillion-LaVista

Oct.02 Bellevue East

Oct.09 at Gretna

Oct.15 Kearney

Oct.22 Lincoln Southeast

Fremont

Date Opponent

Aug.28 Lincoln Northeast

Sept.04 at North Platte

Sept.11 at Bellevue East

Sept.18 Grand Island

Sept.24 at Norfolk

Oct.02 at Lincoln North Star

Oct.08 at Millard South

Oct.16 Millard North

Oct.23 Lincoln Pius X

Class B

Bennington

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Northwest

Sept.04 Aurora

Sept.11 at Norris

Sept.18 at Omaha Skutt Catholic

Sept.25 Blair

Oct.02 at South Sioux City

Oct.09 Elkhorn High

Oct.16 Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Oct.23 at Gross Catholic

Blair

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Plattsmouth

Sept.04 at Mount Michael Benedictine

Sept.11 Beatrice

Sept.18 Elkhorn High

Sept.25 at Bennington

Oct.02 Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Oct.09 at Gross Catholic

Oct.16 Ralston

Oct.23 South Sioux City

Elkhorn High

Date Opponent

Aug.28 Norris

Sept.03 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Sept.10 Waverly

Sept.18 at Blair

Sept.25 Ralston

Oct.02 at Mount Michael Benedictine

Oct.09 at Bennington

Oct.16 Elkhorn North

Oct.22 at Omaha Skutt Catholic

Elkhorn North

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Waverly

Sept.04 at Norris

Sept.11 Plattsmouth

Sept.18 at Beatrice

Sept.24 Omaha Skutt Catholic

Oct.01 at Ralston

Oct.09 Mount Michael Benedictine

Oct.16 at Elkhorn High

Oct.23 Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Mount Michael Benedictine

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Gross Catholic

Sept.04 Blair

Sept.11 Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Sept.18 at Plattsmouth

Sept.25 at Waverly

Oct.02 Elkhorn High

Oct.09 at Elkhorn North

Oct.16 Omaha Skutt Catholic

Oct.23 at Ralston

C1

Arlington

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at West Point-Beemer

Sept.04 North Bend Central

Sept.11 at Ashland-Greenwood

Sept.18 Pierce

Sept.25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

Oct.02 at Omaha Concordia

Oct.09 Fort Calhoun

Oct.16 at Boys Town

Oct.23 at Douglas County West

Douglas County West

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Louisville

Sept.04 at Schuyler

Sept.11 Boone Central

Sept.18 at Auburn

Sept.25 Omaha Concordia

Oct.02 at Fort Calhoun

Oct.09 Boys Town

Oct.16 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

Oct.23 Arlington

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

Date Opponent

Aug.28 Wayne

Sept.04 at David City

Sept.11 BRLD

Sept.18 at Schuyler

Sept.25 at Arlington

Oct.02 Boys Town

Oct.09 at Omaha Concordia

Oct.16 Douglas County West

Oct.23 Fort Calhoun

North Bend Central

Date Opponent

Aug.28 Fort Calhoun

Sept.04 at Arlington

Sept.11 at Pierce

Sept.18 Boys Town

Sept.25 Schuyler

Oct.02 at Columbus Scotus

Oct.09 Columbus Lakeview

Oct.16 at West Point-Beemer

Oct.23 at Battle Creek

C2

Archbishop Bergan

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Yutan

Sept.04 Grand Island Central Catholic

Sept.11 at Lincoln Lutheran

Sept.18 at Omaha Concordia

Sept.25 David City

Oct.02 at Aquinas Catholic

Oct.09 Tekamah-Herman

Oct.16 at Oakland-Craig

Oct.22 Ponca

Bishop Neumann

Date Opponent

Aug.28 Aquinas Catholic

Sept.04 Norfolk Catholic

Sept.11 at Doniphan-Trumbull

Sept.18 at Tekamah-Herman

Sept.25 Wilber-Clatonia

Oct.02 at Centennial

Oct.09 Lincoln Lutheran

Oct.16 at Yutan

Oct.23 at Syracuse

BRLD

Date Opponent

Aug.28 Tekamah-Herman

Sept.04 at Oakland-Craig

Sept.11 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

Sept.18 Yutan

Sept.25 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Oct.02 at Ponca

Oct.09 Norfolk Catholic

Oct.16 at Aquinas Catholic

Oct.23 at Crofton

Oakland-Craig

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Ponca

Sept.04 BRLD

Sept.11 at Crofton

Sept.18 Norfolk Catholic

Sept.25 Aquinas Catholic

Oct.02 at Tekamah-Herman

Oct.09 Hartington Cedar Catholic

Oct.16 Archbishop Bergan

Oct.22 at David City

Schuyler

Date Opponent

Aug.21 Sandy Creek

Aug.28 at Nebraska City

Sept.04 Douglas County West

Sept.11 at Raymond Central

Sept.18 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

Sept.25 at North Bend Central

Oct.09 Columbus Scotus

Oct.16 at Columbus Lakeview

Oct.23 West Point-Beemer

Yutan

Date Opponent

Aug.28 Archbishop Bergan

Sept.04 Malcolm

Sept.11 at Ponca

Sept.18 at BRLD

Sept.25 Lincoln Lutheran

Oct.02 at Wilber-Clatonia

Oct.09 at Syracuse

Oct.16 Bishop Neumann

Oct.23 Centennial

D1

Cedar Bluffs

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Emerson-Hubbard

Sept.04 Winside

Sept.11 Nebraska Lutheran

Sept.18 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Sept.25 Weeping Water

Oct.02 at Conestoga

Oct.09 at Mead

Oct.16 Elmwood-Murdock

Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Date Opponent

Aug.27 at Wakefield

Sept.04 Lourdes Central Catholic

Sept.11 Lutheran High Northeast

Sept.18 at Madison

Sept.25 at Clarkson/Leigh

Oct.02 Wisner-Pilger

Oct.09 Howells-Dodge

Oct.16 at Stanton

Howells-Dodge

Date Opponent

Aug.28 East Butler

Sept.04 Shelby-Rising City

Sept.11 at Cross County

Sept.18 at Wisner-Pilger

Sept.25 Madison

Oct.02 at Stanton

Oct.09 at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Oct.16 Clarkson/Leigh

D2

Mead

Date Opponent

Aug.28 at Elmwood-Murdock

Sept.04 Allen

Sept.11 at Osceola

Sept. 18 Falls City Sacred Heart

Sept.25 at Omaha Christian Academy

Oct.02 Diller-Odell

Oct.09 Cedar Bluffs

Oct.16 at Johnson-Brock

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News