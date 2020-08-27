Area Schedules

Class A
Elkhorn South
Date Opponent
Aug.27 at Millard West
Sept.04 Millard South
Sept.11 at Omaha Central
Sept.18 Lincoln Southwest
Sept.25 at Papillion-LaVista
Oct.02 Bellevue East
Oct.09 at Gretna
Oct.15 Kearney
Oct.22 Lincoln Southeast
Fremont
Date Opponent
Aug.28 Lincoln Northeast
Sept.04 at North Platte
Sept.11 at Bellevue East
Sept.18 Grand Island
Sept.24 at Norfolk
Oct.02 at Lincoln North Star
Oct.08 at Millard South
Oct.16 Millard North
Oct.23 Lincoln Pius X
Class B
Bennington
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Northwest
Sept.04 Aurora
Sept.11 at Norris
Sept.18 at Omaha Skutt Catholic
Sept.25 Blair
Oct.02 at South Sioux City
Oct.09 Elkhorn High
Oct.16 Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Oct.23 at Gross Catholic
Blair
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Plattsmouth
Sept.04 at Mount Michael Benedictine
Sept.11 Beatrice
Sept.18 Elkhorn High
Sept.25 at Bennington
Oct.02 Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Oct.09 at Gross Catholic
Oct.16 Ralston
Oct.23 South Sioux City
Elkhorn High
Date Opponent
Aug.28 Norris
Sept.03 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Sept.10 Waverly
Sept.18 at Blair
Sept.25 Ralston
Oct.02 at Mount Michael Benedictine
Oct.09 at Bennington
Oct.16 Elkhorn North
Oct.22 at Omaha Skutt Catholic
Elkhorn North
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Waverly
Sept.04 at Norris
Sept.11 Plattsmouth
Sept.18 at Beatrice
Sept.24 Omaha Skutt Catholic
Oct.01 at Ralston
Oct.09 Mount Michael Benedictine
Oct.16 at Elkhorn High
Oct.23 Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Mount Michael Benedictine
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Gross Catholic
Sept.04 Blair
Sept.11 Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Sept.18 at Plattsmouth
Sept.25 at Waverly
Oct.02 Elkhorn High
Oct.09 at Elkhorn North
Oct.16 Omaha Skutt Catholic
Oct.23 at Ralston
C1
Arlington
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at West Point-Beemer
Sept.04 North Bend Central
Sept.11 at Ashland-Greenwood
Sept.18 Pierce
Sept.25 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Oct.02 at Omaha Concordia
Oct.09 Fort Calhoun
Oct.16 at Boys Town
Oct.23 at Douglas County West
Douglas County West
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Louisville
Sept.04 at Schuyler
Sept.11 Boone Central
Sept.18 at Auburn
Sept.25 Omaha Concordia
Oct.02 at Fort Calhoun
Oct.09 Boys Town
Oct.16 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Oct.23 Arlington
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Date Opponent
Aug.28 Wayne
Sept.04 at David City
Sept.11 BRLD
Sept.18 at Schuyler
Sept.25 at Arlington
Oct.02 Boys Town
Oct.09 at Omaha Concordia
Oct.16 Douglas County West
Oct.23 Fort Calhoun
North Bend Central
Date Opponent
Aug.28 Fort Calhoun
Sept.04 at Arlington
Sept.11 at Pierce
Sept.18 Boys Town
Sept.25 Schuyler
Oct.02 at Columbus Scotus
Oct.09 Columbus Lakeview
Oct.16 at West Point-Beemer
Oct.23 at Battle Creek
C2
Archbishop Bergan
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Yutan
Sept.04 Grand Island Central Catholic
Sept.11 at Lincoln Lutheran
Sept.18 at Omaha Concordia
Sept.25 David City
Oct.02 at Aquinas Catholic
Oct.09 Tekamah-Herman
Oct.16 at Oakland-Craig
Oct.22 Ponca
Bishop Neumann
Date Opponent
Aug.28 Aquinas Catholic
Sept.04 Norfolk Catholic
Sept.11 at Doniphan-Trumbull
Sept.18 at Tekamah-Herman
Sept.25 Wilber-Clatonia
Oct.02 at Centennial
Oct.09 Lincoln Lutheran
Oct.16 at Yutan
Oct.23 at Syracuse
BRLD
Date Opponent
Aug.28 Tekamah-Herman
Sept.04 at Oakland-Craig
Sept.11 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Sept.18 Yutan
Sept.25 Hartington Cedar Catholic
Oct.02 at Ponca
Oct.09 Norfolk Catholic
Oct.16 at Aquinas Catholic
Oct.23 at Crofton
Oakland-Craig
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Ponca
Sept.04 BRLD
Sept.11 at Crofton
Sept.18 Norfolk Catholic
Sept.25 Aquinas Catholic
Oct.02 at Tekamah-Herman
Oct.09 Hartington Cedar Catholic
Oct.16 Archbishop Bergan
Oct.22 at David City
Schuyler
Date Opponent
Aug.21 Sandy Creek
Aug.28 at Nebraska City
Sept.04 Douglas County West
Sept.11 at Raymond Central
Sept.18 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Sept.25 at North Bend Central
Oct.09 Columbus Scotus
Oct.16 at Columbus Lakeview
Oct.23 West Point-Beemer
Yutan
Date Opponent
Aug.28 Archbishop Bergan
Sept.04 Malcolm
Sept.11 at Ponca
Sept.18 at BRLD
Sept.25 Lincoln Lutheran
Oct.02 at Wilber-Clatonia
Oct.09 at Syracuse
Oct.16 Bishop Neumann
Oct.23 Centennial
D1
Cedar Bluffs
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Emerson-Hubbard
Sept.04 Winside
Sept.11 Nebraska Lutheran
Sept.18 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Sept.25 Weeping Water
Oct.02 at Conestoga
Oct.09 at Mead
Oct.16 Elmwood-Murdock
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Date Opponent
Aug.27 at Wakefield
Sept.04 Lourdes Central Catholic
Sept.11 Lutheran High Northeast
Sept.18 at Madison
Sept.25 at Clarkson/Leigh
Oct.02 Wisner-Pilger
Oct.09 Howells-Dodge
Oct.16 at Stanton
Howells-Dodge
Date Opponent
Aug.28 East Butler
Sept.04 Shelby-Rising City
Sept.11 at Cross County
Sept.18 at Wisner-Pilger
Sept.25 Madison
Oct.02 at Stanton
Oct.09 at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Oct.16 Clarkson/Leigh
D2
Mead
Date Opponent
Aug.28 at Elmwood-Murdock
Sept.04 Allen
Sept.11 at Osceola
Sept. 18 Falls City Sacred Heart
Sept.25 at Omaha Christian Academy
Oct.02 Diller-Odell
Oct.09 Cedar Bluffs
Oct.16 at Johnson-Brock
