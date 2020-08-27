Arlington heads into 2020 with new head coach

ARLINGTON - Arlington heads into its 2020 campaign under new leadership with defensive coordinator Colter Mattson taking over the head coaching job earlier this season.
“Really, our expectation is making sure we are all on the same page, and work as a whole group and learn how to play fast in everything we do,” Mattson said.
The lack of a summer schedule meant that some of the changes Mattson is putting in place in Arlington had to first be explained at a distance, with the Eagles often using Hudl to install new plays.
“The summer just made it a little bit more difficult,” Mattson said. “There wasn’t as much doing. ...That was the big thing, not being able to do as much, but still focusing on how are we still getting some of our stuff installed.”
Arlington will have an experienced backfield in the 2020 season. The Eagles return their quarterback, senior Josh Miller, and leading rusher, senior Jesse Thompson, from last year’s 4-5 squad.
"We got some good solid guys that are returning," Mattson said.
Thompson nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard milestone last season, carrying the ball 154 times for 992 yards and 11 touchdowns
Miller threw for 813 yards and seven touchdowns while also carrying the ball 71 times for 277 yards and three scores.
“You are not going to meet a harder worker than Josh Miller,” Mattson said. “He has really developed some good leadership qualities this year. He picks stuff up really quick.”
Mattson doesn’t plan on changing much on the defense side of the ball, which he has called the last three years for the Eagles, but the offense will have a newer look to it when Arlington makes its 2020 debut.
“Our offense, it’ll look different than what it was, I don’t want to put it all out there, but it’ll look a little bit different,” Mattson said. “We are going to try to use what our strengths are and develop that for the future.”
After losing eight seniors to graduation, Arlington is expecting some big things for its large sophomore class, who Mattson said might not have had starting roles last year, but have experience just from being around the program.
The Eagles are looking for junior Issaac Foust, who made 30 tackles as a sophomore, to help fill in the gaps from losing last year’s impactful senior class.
Arlington starts its season at West Point-Beemer on Friday, Aug. 28.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!