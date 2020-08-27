Arlington heads into 2020 with new head coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARLINGTON - Arlington heads into its 2020 campaign under new leadership with defensive coordinator Colter Mattson taking over the head coaching job earlier this season.

“Really, our expectation is making sure we are all on the same page, and work as a whole group and learn how to play fast in everything we do,” Mattson said.

The lack of a summer schedule meant that some of the changes Mattson is putting in place in Arlington had to first be explained at a distance, with the Eagles often using Hudl to install new plays.

“The summer just made it a little bit more difficult,” Mattson said. “There wasn’t as much doing. ...That was the big thing, not being able to do as much, but still focusing on how are we still getting some of our stuff installed.”

Arlington will have an experienced backfield in the 2020 season. The Eagles return their quarterback, senior Josh Miller, and leading rusher, senior Jesse Thompson, from last year’s 4-5 squad.

"We got some good solid guys that are returning," Mattson said.

Thompson nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard milestone last season, carrying the ball 154 times for 992 yards and 11 touchdowns