Bergan enters 2020 looking to reload its offense

Pinales was Bergan’s fourth leading rusher last season with 135 yards on 27 carries.

Senior Shea Gossett is the only returning Bergan receiver to catch more than 10 passes last year, finishing the season with 17 receptions for 323 yards and two scores.

“I have high expectations for ourselves,” Mruz said. “We have a lot of talent skill wise. We have to develop our offensive line.”

Senior Nolan Thompson, younger brother of former Bergan great Tyler, will be the anchor to the line on both sides of the ball along with Martin Marez.

“They got the lunch pail attitude,” Mruz said. “That gives us a good foundation on the defensive line.”

Aiding the line on both sides of the ball are the Hedges brothers - Jake, a junior transfer from Blair, and Clay, a freshman.

“We are building some depth (on the line),” Mruz said. “I don’t know where we are at yet with that, but I feel better than what I did at the beginning of the summer.”

Bergan’s biggest loss to graduation was lineman Eli Simonson, now a walk-on at Nebraska.