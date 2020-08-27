Bergan enters 2020 looking to reload its offense

FREMONT - The Archbishop Bergan football team is carrying a little chip on its shoulder coming into the 2020 season.
After finishing last season with a 7-3 record while reaching the first round of the state playoffs, Bergan’s offense will have to reload with a new quarterback and a new tandem of running backs in the back field.
“I like the attitude of our kids, they are hungry,” Knights coach Seth Mruz said. “They seem like they want to win and they are embracing an underdog role right now.”
Bergan will be replacing the majority of its offensive production from a season ago with the loss to graduation of quarterback Jake Ridder, running back Ethan Villwok and top receiver Jackson Gilfry.
Koa McIntyre takes over at the signal caller spot for Bergan from Ridder and will bring an added element of speed to the position for the Knights - McIntyre clocked an unofficial 4.39 forty-yard dash over the summer.
McIntyre ran for 306 yards as a sophomore and five scores while also hauling in two touchdown passes and racking up 170 yards receiving.
Juniors Chris Pinales and Alex Painter will be helming the running back spot along with senior Jacob Cook, replacing Villwok, who racked up a team-high 827 yards on 138 carries.
“They have a good tough, hard-nosed attitude,” Mruz said of his running back corps.
Pinales was Bergan’s fourth leading rusher last season with 135 yards on 27 carries.
Senior Shea Gossett is the only returning Bergan receiver to catch more than 10 passes last year, finishing the season with 17 receptions for 323 yards and two scores.
“I have high expectations for ourselves,” Mruz said. “We have a lot of talent skill wise. We have to develop our offensive line.”
Senior Nolan Thompson, younger brother of former Bergan great Tyler, will be the anchor to the line on both sides of the ball along with Martin Marez.
“They got the lunch pail attitude,” Mruz said. “That gives us a good foundation on the defensive line.”
Aiding the line on both sides of the ball are the Hedges brothers - Jake, a junior transfer from Blair, and Clay, a freshman.
“We are building some depth (on the line),” Mruz said. “I don’t know where we are at yet with that, but I feel better than what I did at the beginning of the summer.”
Bergan’s biggest loss to graduation was lineman Eli Simonson, now a walk-on at Nebraska.
“With our program, we’ve replaced Division I athletes before, it’s become one of those deals where it’s next man up,” Mruz said. "The kids know what to expect."
The strength of the Bergan defense comes from its linebacking core of junior Jarrett Boggs, Isaac Herink and Painter in addition to Cook.
“We are fast,” Mruz said.
Boggs led the Knights in tackles last season, amassing 95 total tackles.
The road for Bergan won’t have many gimmies on it. The season starts with the Knights heading to Yutan on Friday, Aug. 28, ranked sixth in the Lincoln Journal Star preseason poll and doesn’t let up from there. Six of Bergan’s nine games come against teams in or just outside of the preseason poll.
“I feel like our ceiling is high and we have good potential, but the thing about potential is you’re not there yet, so you have to be able to figure out how to maximize our potential to get where we need to be,” Mruz said.
