Bishop Neumann gets third coach in three years

WAHOO – After hearing the same voice for nearly four decades, the Bishop Neumann football team will have their third coach in as many seasons when the season kicks off on Aug. 28.

Richard Evans takes over the storied Cavalier program this season, a year after Doug Lanik led the Cavaliers to a 6-4 record and a berth in the Class C-1 playoffs.

Evans, 46, grew up in Bingham, a small town west of Hyannis in western Nebraska.

Evans played high school football in Hyannis and played two years of college football at Chadron St. before transferring and graduating from the University of Nebraska Kearney.

He has taught and coached at Litchfield, Fillmore Central, Perkins County and at Ogallala, where he became intimately familiar with Bishop Neumann Cavalier football.

Evans was the Indians defensive coordinator entrusted with stopping the Cavalier offense in 2015 and 2016 in the Class C-1 playoffs.

Neumann won both games and Evans called the 2016 Cavalier offense the best that he has seen in his years on the sidelines.

“That 2016 team was really good. With Noah at quarterback and all of the playmakers they had, they were pretty special,” Evans said.