Bishop Neumann gets third coach in three years

WAHOO – After hearing the same voice for nearly four decades, the Bishop Neumann football team will have their third coach in as many seasons when the season kicks off on Aug. 28.
Richard Evans takes over the storied Cavalier program this season, a year after Doug Lanik led the Cavaliers to a 6-4 record and a berth in the Class C-1 playoffs.
Evans, 46, grew up in Bingham, a small town west of Hyannis in western Nebraska.
Evans played high school football in Hyannis and played two years of college football at Chadron St. before transferring and graduating from the University of Nebraska Kearney.
He has taught and coached at Litchfield, Fillmore Central, Perkins County and at Ogallala, where he became intimately familiar with Bishop Neumann Cavalier football.
Evans was the Indians defensive coordinator entrusted with stopping the Cavalier offense in 2015 and 2016 in the Class C-1 playoffs.
Neumann won both games and Evans called the 2016 Cavalier offense the best that he has seen in his years on the sidelines.
“That 2016 team was really good. With Noah at quarterback and all of the playmakers they had, they were pretty special,” Evans said.
After teaching at Ralston High School last year, Evans is excited to take over the storied Cavalier football program.
“I look at it like a dream job. There is so much tradition here, I am grateful for the opportunity to coach here,” Evans stated.
Evans inherits a young them which returns just four starters on offense and five on defense.
The Cavalier offense averaged nearly 30 points a game last season.
Only one starter returns in the offensive backfield and Evans is still undecided on who will start under center.
6-4 senior Kolten Cada returns with the most experience at the position. Cada started against Raymond Central during his sophomore season and played sparingly last season as the backup to Taylen Pospisil.
The other option for Evans is 6-foot sophomore Ezra Vedral.
Vedral’s father Mike is on the coaching staff and his brothers Noah and Eli both started at quarterback for the Cavaliers.
Evans is also auditioning for a fullback. Someone to fill the shoes of graduated all-stater David Lilly, the team’s best player a season ago.
180-pound senior I-back Spencer Wiese does return for the Cavaliers after a solid junior campaign. Wiese rushed for 335 yards and two scores, he also caught a TD pass, returned an interception for a score and led the team with 517 return yards.
150-pound senior Dawson Sabatka and 155-pound junior Kamdyn Swartz are also expected to get an increased workload this season.
6-3, 180-pound senior Karson Sander brings good size and speed to the receiver position.
Seniors Seth Fairbanks, Andrew Wylie and juniors Sam Stuhr and Michael Lynch also return to add depth at receiver.
The offensive line is inexperienced and undersized.
Senior Will Kavan (195) and junior Sam Vrana (180) are the lone returning starters along the offensive front. 210-pound junior Cadin McGuigan and 180-pound junior Carter Malina are also expected to start up front.
“We have some talented guys, but depth is going to be a concern along the offensive line,” said Evans.
The Neumann defense was good a season ago, allowing less than 19 points a game, but returns just five starters.
The strength of the defense will work from back to front.
All three starters return
in the secondary, led by Sabatka who led the team with four interceptions.
Sander returns at linebacker and has the talent to lead the team in tackles in 2020.
The only starter back along the defensive line is McGuigan. He piled up 48 tackles and had four tackles for loss last season as a sophomore.
“We are going to have to have some new guys step up and start on the defensive side of the ball, but I think we have some guys who are capable,” Evans added.
The Cavaliers have 55 guys on the roster and will drop from Class C-1 to C-2 in 2020.
Some familiar teams – Aquinas Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran and Syracuse are on the schedule this season. Also, some unfamiliar ones in Doniphan-Trumbull, Wilber-Clatonia and Yutan.
Aquinas, Norfolk Catholic, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan and Centennial all have had championship seasons in the past six seasons.
“We have some traditional C-2 powers on our schedule this season. Some we have played and some we haven’t. It’s going to be a challenge, but I really like our schedule,” Evans added.
