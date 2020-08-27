Cedar Bluffs looks to take next step on gridiron

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR BLUFFS – Year two of the rebuild at Cedar Bluffs High School under head coach Thomas Brinkman will begin on Aug. 28.

Brinkman inherited a struggling program last season, and despite managing just one win in eight games in 2019, Brinkman is confident that his team is making the necessary strides to become better.

“I think we grew a lot as a team last season. It’s easy to get caught up in the record, but that doesn’t always tell the whole story,” said Brinkman.

Brinkman could see the improvement in the attention to detail and just the improvement in the overall culture surrounding the football program.

The Wildcats have had just three winning seasons since 2003, last qualified for the playoffs in 2014 and the teams last playoff win came in 2008.

The Wildcats lone win last season was a 62-19 road victory over Omaha Christian Academy on Oct. 18.

The Wildcats allowed nearly 63 points a game last season including three games where their opponent scored more than 70 points.

Brinkman spent last season trying to simplify the defensive game plan and is confident that his team will be better on that side of the ball in 2020.