Early mistakes came back to haunt Bergan in the final seconds of their 13-10 loss to Lincoln Christian Friday night at Heedum Field.

Three first half redzone trips that ended without points allowed the Crusaders to hang around and ultimately upend the Knights with a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes including a walk-off score to end the game.

“I felt like we were the better team,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “I thought we outplayed them, but football comes down to a couple of plays and we just didn’t convert in those couple plays and it bit us in the butt.”

The Knights showcased their improvement on the opening drive of the night, burning clock while steadily marching down the field.

At the end of it, Colbey Butts took a crossing route from Austin Scheuler 15 yards to put Bergan up 7-0.

That score would stand until four minutes, 38 seconds remained in the contest.

“We hung in there and did everything we needed to do defensively,” Mruz said. “We played lights out defensively except for a couple of plays. Same thing for the offense. At some point, we have to be the team that stops that and powers through and overcomes it.”

In between, the Knights shutdown the Crusaders rushing attack and had ample opportunities to widen the margin.

A fumble in the redzone on Bergan’s next offensive drive washed away the impact of a long JT Anderson run, who finished with 55 yards on 13 carries.

The Knights next trip near the goal line ended with a failed fourth down conversion that also resulted in a fumble.

Bergan left points on the board to start the fourth quarter after recovering a muffed point at the 10-yard line. Three bad snaps later, Bergan was forced to punt from midfield.

Lincoln Christian gifted the Knights another try by fumbling the ball back to Bergan, which turned into a 33-yard field goal by Alex Langenfeld, who was named homecoming kick at halftime, and a 10-0 lead.

The Crusaders broke through by mixing in one of their five passes on the night, fooling the Bergan defense for a 46-yard score.

Bergan was forced to punt on its ensuing drive, leaving the Crusaders 2:32 to go 50 yards.

Lincoln Christian used up 2:25 of it to get to fourth and goal from the four.

“To hold a team like that out of the end zone four times within the five-yard line is a tough thing to do and we just about did it,” Mruz said.

The Crusaders went to an outside pitch to get the job done with 4.5 seconds remaining. The extra point was blocked by Bergan.

“Outplayed them for 98 percent of the game and the two percent cost us and that’s something that we need to learn how to do,” Mruz said.

Lincoln Christian outgained Bergan 211 to 201. Austin Scheuler accounted for most of Bergan’s offense, throwing for 130 yards on 13 of 17 passing. Dawson Pruss accounted for half of those catches, hauling in seven passes for 54 yards.

Bergan, which is off to it’s first 0-3 start since 2011, will look for its first win on the road at West Holt Friday.

The Wolves are 1-2 and are coming off a 14-6 loss to O’Neil.