After a summer and fall camp expending energy against themselves, a young Fremont football squad is ready to put themselves to the test against someone wearing a different colored jersey.

The Tigers are one of eight Class A schools to play a Week Zero game, opening the year tonight against Highway 30 rivals Columbus.

“I really like this group, they’ve worked hard throughout the summer, have had good energy all fall camp and have really come out and done some nice things,” said third-year Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “This group of kids has really prepared themselves well to get started with an early game against a rival.”

The Tigers are coming off a 2-7 season and have extra motivation going into this year’s edition of the F&C Cup after the Discoverers knocked off Fremont at home last year 28-21.

The big boys upfront will be the tone setters for Fremont’s offense this fall, with four members of the front five bringing back varsity experience.

“We’re excited about that bunch pushing some guys around,” Jennings said.

The offensive line will be anchored by senior Dakota Coon, who racked up a handful of offers by NAIA schools over the summer, along with sophomore Preston Wagner and junior Austin Owen—both started last year as underclassmen. Fremont also added Omaha Bryant transfer Daniel Mackey, who will slot in at center.

The Tigers will have a chance to have a pair of breakout running backs this fall with Davarious Bell and Brooks Eyler.

Bell, coming off a standout sophomore track season, has bulked up and will factor more heavily into the Tigers rushing attack after getting 11 carries—for 70 yards and a touchdown—as a sophomore.

“He’s put on 20, 25 pounds between his sophomore year and now,” Jennings said. “He’s really come into his own and you can see the confidence building.”

Eyler was last season’s workhorse, going for 672 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries after he took hold of an open running back spot and never let go. A late start to fall camp means he’ll miss the opening week of the season, but once last year’s top back gets back into the fray, he’ll be a key cog in the Tigers offense.

Fremont will be working in a new quarterback with Michael Dalton taking over as QB1 to start the season.

The senior took helm of the offense in the back half of the 2022 campaign after Hudson Cunnings went down for the year, completing 9 of 27 passes for 89 yards and a pair of interceptions. A full summer of work with the top group has

“It wasn’t near the learning curve that a lot of kids have had,” Jennings said. “He’s been able to step in right away and take the reps this summer.”

The Tigers also have a young pup waiting in the wings that Jennings said might see action in the first week of the season.

Sophomore Ayden Bohaboji had a strong season as the FHS freshman team quarterback and went 1-for-1 in his lone varsity action as a freshman.

Fremont’s defense will be replacing the majority of its tackling production from a year ago with seven of the top 10 tacklers graduating, but will be led by its secondary as four backers return with starting action.

Senior Nate Jones is coming off a 34 tackle, one interception junior season and headlines the group that also includes linebacker Dalton (24 tackles) and Caden Wray (17 tackles).

The same core of lineman will play both ways, but the line gets a boost from senior nose tackle Alex Kruse to add to its depth.

The 2023 slate features four teams ranked in the preseason polls, two in Fremont’s A-5 district slate—No. 6 Omaha North and No. 3 Elkhorn South. The other two ranked squads are No. 10 Kearney, who will be the first visitors to Heedum Field this fall and No. 10 Grand Island.

For now, Fremont has its eyes set on Columbus with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Schedule

Aug. 18 at Columbus

Aug. 25 at Papillion-LaVista South

Sept. 1 vs. Kearney

Sept. 7 at Lincoln Northeast

Sept. 15 vs. Norfolk

Sept. 22 vs. Grand Island

Sept. 28 at Elkhorn South

Oct. 6 vs. Omaha North

Oct. 13 at Omaha Northwest