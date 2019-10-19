Fremont Bergan nearly knocked off the top-ranked football team in Class C2 on Friday night.
The Knights played right with BRLD for 48 minutes, forcing overtime with the undefeated Wolverines.
Bergan’s final play in overtime was stopped just short of the goal line, though, and BRLD hung on to defeat the Knights 42-36 at Heedum Field in Fremont.
With the scored tied at 36-all at the end of regulation, Bergan won the overtime coin toss and elected to play defense first. In high school overtime, both teams get a chance to score from the 10-yard line.
Two short runs by quarterback Will Gatzemeyer and an incomplete pass put BRLD in a fourth-down situation. The Wolverines responded with Gatzemeyer completing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Johnson. The 2-point conversion failed and BRLD led 42-36.
“I thought we had the kid (Johnson) blanketed. We had three or four guys in position,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “He was just able to come down with it.”
On Bergan’s overtime possession, Koa McIntyre ran the ball three straight plays for a total of 7 yards. On fourth down from the 3-yard line, McIntyre faked the handoff and was stopped just short of the goal line by the Wolverines.
“It’s a game of inches sometimes,” Mruz said.
The Knights’ coach was proud the way his team competed, especially just a week after being blanked 52-0 by No. 3 Oakland-Craig.
“We showed a lot of resolve and we showed a lot of heart,” he said. “We talked all week about showing what we can do, knowing what we can do, and actually doing it. Last week we got kind of punched in the mouth and we didn’t respond very well.
“This week we responded well. We pushed hard. The kids bounced back after some adversity and answered every single adversity that we could. Just one more time we couldn’t do it.”
BRLD (8-0) got on the scoreboard first in the opening quarter when Kobe Lyons rumbled into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run. Playing without their kicker – Lucas Vogt – who is injured, the Wolverines were forced to go for 2 and their pass fell incomplete.
BRLD recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Bergan’s defense stepped up to force a fumble three plays later that was recovered by Nolan Thomsen.
The Knights then put together an 8-play drive that was capped off by a 14-yard TD run by quarterback Jake Ridder. Kaden Thomsen’s PAT kick gave Bergan a 7-6 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
BRLD responded with an 80-yard drive that included a 57-yard run by Gatzemeyer. Lyons finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Knights’ defense again thwarted the Wolverines’ 2-point conversion.
You have free articles remaining.
Bergan’s next drive stalled at BRLD’s 3-yard line, but the Knights quickly got the ball back as AJ Walter recovered a BRLD fumble at the 18-yard line.
Back-to-back runs by Ethan Villwok put Bergan in the end zone. Thomsen’s kick was good and the Knights led 14-12 with 3:53 left before halftime.
Bergan’s first-half scoring wasn’t done, though. The Knights forced a BRLD punt and then pieced together an 89-yard drive which ended with a 15-yard scoring run by McIntyre to give Bergan a 21-12 lead at intermission.
The Wolverines utilized the running of Lyons and Gatzemeyer to move the ball down the field on their first drive of the second half. A 13-play drive was capped off by a 5-yard Lyons touchdown run. The conversion run by Gatzemeyer pulled BRLD to within 21-20 of the Knights.
Bergan needed just two plays to extend its lead to eight points. After a 25-yard run by McIntyre, the sophomore pitched it to Ridder who then found Jackson Gilfry wide open for a 25-yard touchdown reception.
Lyons then scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game for BRLD on a 1-yard run. Gatzemeyer’s successful 2-point conversion run tied the game at 28-all with 1:03 left in the third quarter.
The Knights’ next two drives ended without points, the latter of which turned the ball over on downs at the Wolverines’ 31-yard line.
Gatzemeyer connected with Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 3:41 remaining which capped off a 7-play, 69-yard drive. BRLD took a 36-28 lead after Gatzemeyer’s conversion run.
With the exception of two incomplete passes, Bergan kept the ball on the ground for its final drive in regulation.
McIntyre’s fifth run of the drive resulted in a 9-yard touchdown for the Knights. He also rushed for the 2-point conversion which tied the game at 36-36 with 1:07 remaining.
The Knights utilized both McIntyre and Ridder’s talents under center throughout the game.
“They were missing the Vogt kid so they were down an athlete, so we were able to get more athletes out there and get them in space,” Mruz said. “We moved Jake out to wide receiver for a little bit and he was doing a great job of stalk blocking out there for Koa. It was just buying in as a team to be able to get some favorable match-ups and make some good things happen.”
After a pair of losses, the Knights, 6-2, will host Tekamah-Herman, 3-5, on Friday for the final game of the regular season.
“We need this win. There’s nothing guaranteed,” Mruz said. “If we win, we’re probably in the playoffs, and that’s what we’re trying to do. This will be a playoff game for us. That’s the way we need to treat it – a week of preparation with film and practice. In everything that we’re doing we need to pour everything that we’ve got into this last week to make sure we get a victory.”