Fremont needed to find its mojo again midway through the fourth quarter of the Tigers 40-13 win over Lincoln Northeast Thursday.

A lightning strike put a pause on the action at Union Bank Stadium early in the third quarter, shutting down all of the momentum the Tigers carried from a dominant opening half that saw the visitors build up a 20-0 lead.

Once play resumed, Fremont’s three touchdown advantage dwindled to seven points with nine minutes left.

“We relaxed too much,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “And it wasn’t like they were unfocused during the break, it was just that we weren’t ready to come out and play and compete right away.”

Fremont caught their break on an onside kick by the Rockets after the home squad burn the Tiger defense for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Neither side recovered the ball as it squibbed out of bounds, giving the visitors a short field to work with.

The Tigers built their own momentum back like a boulder down the side of the mountain, grinding out a 52-yard touchdown drive with a barrage of runs split between sophomore quarterback Ayden Bohaboj and running backs Brooks Eyler and DaVarious Bell.

Eyler got the carry that hit paydirt, lowering his shoulder at the goal line to finish off an 11-yard run—his first touchdown of the year. After a missed point after attempt, Fremont’s lead stood again at multiple scores, 26-13.

“It was just about slowing down and executing,” Jenning said. “Our offense handled it really well.”

The drive ultimately won the game for Fremont, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from playing until the final whistle, breaking the game open with two more scores in the final four minutes.

Charlie ‘Cho’ Richmond set up the Tigers next score, picking off a pass at midfield and returning it to the eight-yard line.

“I saw open field and started running,” Richmond said.

It was the seniors second interception of the game and third turnover in the last two games

“I play with the mindset that we can play with anybody and beat anybody,” Richmond said.

Richmond also led the team in receiving, hauling in three passes for 66 yards.

“He doesn’t come out of the game,” Jennings said. “That’s a kid that will never, ever give up. I feel 100 percent safe with him on the field every play.”

Eyler, who finished with 83 yards on 17 carries, parlayed the pick into his second score with an eight-yard slide through the defensive front of the Rockets.

Alex Kruze sealed the win for Fremont by punching out a fumble on the Rockets next drive, which was jumped on by a gang of Tigers.

Bell cruised in from 15 yards out to cap off his eight carry, 47-yard night. He also had two catches for 31 yards, the second going for 26 yards, which set up the Tigers first score of the night.

Bohaboj finished off the score set up by Bell with nine minutes, 31 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

The sophomore QB recorded his second passing touchdown of the season on the next Fremont drive, finding Morgan Moore in the endzone on a 32-yard strike. Moore took a hit to the head on the reception, but managed to hang on to give the Tigers a 13-0 advantage.

Landon Schurman provided the final score of the opening half. The senior dropped Northeast’s next punt, but managed to corral the ball off the bounce and find a seam up the Fremont sideline for a 65-yard return.

“He just read it well,” Jennings said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a punt returned for a touchdown. He bobbled it a little bit and I think that allowed the time for our blocks to set up.

The win moves Fremont to 1-3 on the season with Norfolk coming to Heedum Field Friday, Sept. 15.

“We didn’t start how we wanted to, but now with a win, we have a lot of momentum and we plan on rolling into the Norfolk game next week and getting another one,” Richmond said.

The Panthers are 2-1 on the year and are coming off a 21-19 loss to Grand Island. Norfolk’s wins are over Columbus (28-14) and Bellevue East (27-0).

It’ll be just the second Tiger home game of the summer.

“We’re a little bit road weary and a little bit beat up, but this win is hopefully something that carries some momentum,” Jenning said.

Fremont's Landon Schurman returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Tiger's Thursday night clash with Lincoln Northeast. Fremont's Landon Schurman avoids a Lincoln Northeast defender during a punt return for a touchdown in the first half of the Tigers 40-13 win over the Rockets Thursday. Fremont's Preston Wagner and Max Cooper combine for a stop in the Lincoln Northeast backfield during the Tigers 40-13 win over the Rockets Thursday. Fremont's Jackson Jones celebrates with Charlie 'Cho' Richmond following Richmond's second quarter interception. Fremont's Charlie Richmond leaps for a catch in the first half of the Tigers 40-13 win over Lincoln Northeast Thursday in Lincoln. Fremont quarterback Ayden Bohaboj throws a pass in the first half of the Tigers 40-13 win over Lincoln Northeast Thursday. Fremont's Morgan Moore hauls in a touchdown reception in the first half of the Tigers 40-13 win over Lincoln Northeast Thursday in Lincoln. Fremont's Preston Wagner attempts to block a pass by Lincoln Northeast's Landon Hoff in the first half of the Tigers 40-13 win over the Rockets Thursday in Lincoln. Fremont's Ethan Peterson attempts to bring down Lincoln Northeast's Landon Hoff in the first half of the Tigers 40-13 win over the Rockets Thursday in Lincoln.