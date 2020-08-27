Fremont looking to reach playoffs under new coach

FREMONT - Under a new, but familiar head coach, Fremont is looking to continue on its upward swing.
New front man Lee Jennings takes over the top coaching job from Seth McClain after rising up through the program over the last 16 years.
"It was really a bit unexpected," Jennings said. "Coach McClain had an opportunity that he was able to take and move up and we worked together and really our coaching staff has worked together a long time.
"The transition into the spot hasn’t been real tough."
Fremont is coming off a 4-5 season last year and has goals to make the playoffs.
“We had that goal last year and fell a win or two short, lost some games we thought we could have won and we have a lot of guys back,” senior quarterback Jack Cooper said.
The Tigers return the vast majority of its offense from last year starting with Cooper at the signal caller spot.
He threw for 1,839 yards and 16 touchdowns to just five interceptions with a completion percentage hovering over 60%.
“The type of year he had last year really solidified what he can do and how good of a player and leader he is,” Jennings said.
Cooper will have all of his favorite targets back this year with Dawson Glause, Connor Richmond and Micah Moore all back to catch passes. Glause led the team with 38 catches for 784 yards and eight scores as a junior.
“I’ve got speed everywhere around me,” Cooper said. “My job is to just get them the ball and let them do the work. I’m just there to dish it out.”
Moore will once again be the feature back after racking up 799 yards a year ago.
Fremont will be young up front but will have senior Boone Gray to lean on as the group works to form a cohesive unit.
“Last year, I wasn’t as vocal as I am this year,” Gray said. “I am trying to be more of a vocal leader and have closer relationships with all the sophomores.”
Gray has been helping the line make the leap from the freshman and junior varsity level, which he called a “huge jump.”
“We spend way more time on footwork on varsity, which is a big part of being a lineman,” Gray said. “They have to learn that. It’s like a whole new concept of being a lineman when they come up to the varsity.”
The strong suit of the Tigers' defense this season will be its experienced secondary while the linebackers and linemen will be a bit green behind the ears when the season starts.
“We have a lot of defensive backs that are back and are going to contribute and do a lot of good things,” Jennings said.
Fremont returns its leading tackler from a season ago in senior Connor Stone, who racked up 67 total tackles as a junior.
Junior Jace Lampkins is primed to make a big impact after seeing playing time as a sophomore.
“Connor Stone has stepped up and done a lot of good things,” Jennings said. “Jace Lampkins is a vocal leader. He is a guy that’s a communicator and kind of gets the guys everything they need.”
Fremont faced a little adversity even before practice got underway with the Omaha Public School district canceling fall sports, leaving three holes in the Tigers' schedule.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Mr. (Scott) Anderson, he did an awesome job,” Jennings said. “It was kind of a rumor early on and we weren’t sure what was going to happen and then we caught word of it that Thursday night. By Friday morning, I was at my desk at 6:15, 6:30 in the morning and Mr. Anderson was already making calls.”
The Tigers added games with Bellevue East, Norfolk and Millard North to fill the gaps.
Fremont starts its season at home against Lincoln Northeast.
