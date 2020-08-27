Fremont looking to reach playoffs under new coach

“I’ve got speed everywhere around me,” Cooper said. “My job is to just get them the ball and let them do the work. I’m just there to dish it out.”

Moore will once again be the feature back after racking up 799 yards a year ago.

Fremont will be young up front but will have senior Boone Gray to lean on as the group works to form a cohesive unit.

“Last year, I wasn’t as vocal as I am this year,” Gray said. “I am trying to be more of a vocal leader and have closer relationships with all the sophomores.”

Gray has been helping the line make the leap from the freshman and junior varsity level, which he called a “huge jump.”

“We spend way more time on footwork on varsity, which is a big part of being a lineman,” Gray said. “They have to learn that. It’s like a whole new concept of being a lineman when they come up to the varsity.”

The strong suit of the Tigers' defense this season will be its experienced secondary while the linebackers and linemen will be a bit green behind the ears when the season starts.

“We have a lot of defensive backs that are back and are going to contribute and do a lot of good things,” Jennings said.