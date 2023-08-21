COLUMBUS—The F&C Cup will reside in Columbus for another year as Fremont stumbled out of the gates in their week zero match-up with the Discoverers, falling 31-7.

Columbus shutout Fremont in the opening half, taking a 17-0 lead into the locker room.

The Discoverers scored on their first two drives, taking in a 16-yard screen pass for the first score of the night three minutes into the game.

Their next drive ended in a 44-yard field goal to go up 10-0.

A second touchdown at the 7:50 mark of the second quarter—a one-yard run on fourth and one—set the halftime score.

Fremont picked up just one first down in the first half, punting on all five of their drives.

“We never felt like we ever got into a really good groove,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings.

The lone bright spot for the Tigers came two plays into the second half.

Junior running back Da’Varius Bell found a seam to the outside and just kept running, going 75 yards to put Fremont on the board at 17-7.

The Tigers finished with 117 rushing yards and just 152 yards of total offense.

Beyond Bell’s burst, the Fremont offense punted on three drives and fumbled away to more in the second half.

Columbus ran for 308 yards, gashing Fremont for a 65-yard touchdown run that set the final score.

“We’ve got to get better at tackling, too many missed tackles,” Jennings said.

Columbus has won the last four meetings for the F&C Cup.

Fremont remains on the road for their second contest, traveling to Papillion-La Vista South. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Foundation Field.

The Titans also played a week zero game, beating North Platte 41-35.