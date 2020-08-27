Fremont senior class embracing leadership role

FREMONT - Being a first-year head coach is tough, even if the program you are taking over is the one that you’ve risen through. Add in an additional layer of a global pandemic, and extra leadership becomes all the more valuable.
Unity in adversity has been the motto for Fremont football this year. The Tigers' senior class is making sure Fremont is a cohesive team under new head coach Lee Jennings.
“For how adverse things have been, from the COVID stuff and some of the unrest with the racial stuff, those types of things test a lot of people and what we’ve always said is you don’t have to worry about that out here,” Jennings said. “We are all in this together.”
This year’s senior class knows a bit about fighting through hardship after dealing with the flood as juniors.
“We’ve been sticking with that (motto),” senior quarterback Jack Cooper said. “We’ve got to be united during the toughest times, fight through adversity and keep going.”
The leadership hasn’t come from just one source though.
“We’ve got a lot of different leaders, from Boone (Gray) on the O-line to the wideouts,” Cooper said. “We’ve got leaders everywhere. You can’t just have one guy because sometimes that leader can’t lead a whole team at once.”
The senior class has risen to the challenge set out by Jennings when he took over the job back in the early spring.
“With a new head coach, he called for the seniors to be his back-up, so we had to step up and be more attentive to all the details of being a leading class,” Gray, a senior lineman, said.
Having extra team leaders is also providing benefits even before playing under the Friday night lights with additional off the field responsibilities associated with the COVID pandemic.
“Going through all the protocols to keep things safe, they did an awesome job,” Jennings said. “ We’ve asked a lot of them, so everything we’ve asked of the kids they’ve done. Getting through all of that was a little bit of a grind.”
This year’s senior class has also played a big role in the smooth transition between head coaches.
“That was one of the big reasons I took the job was to not have any let off or any big changes come here so we could continue from where we left off and not have too many problems,” Jennings said. “It’s been a challenge with the COVID, but I look at that and every coach in the state has that same problem.”
