Fremont senior class embracing leadership role

The senior class has risen to the challenge set out by Jennings when he took over the job back in the early spring.

“With a new head coach, he called for the seniors to be his back-up, so we had to step up and be more attentive to all the details of being a leading class,” Gray, a senior lineman, said.

Having extra team leaders is also providing benefits even before playing under the Friday night lights with additional off the field responsibilities associated with the COVID pandemic.

“Going through all the protocols to keep things safe, they did an awesome job,” Jennings said. “ We’ve asked a lot of them, so everything we’ve asked of the kids they’ve done. Getting through all of that was a little bit of a grind.”

This year’s senior class has also played a big role in the smooth transition between head coaches.

“That was one of the big reasons I took the job was to not have any let off or any big changes come here so we could continue from where we left off and not have too many problems,” Jennings said. “It’s been a challenge with the COVID, but I look at that and every coach in the state has that same problem.”

