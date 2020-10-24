Fremont tops Papillion-La Vista South for long-awaited playoff win

Those eight points were just the start of Fremont’s dominance as the Tigers scored 48 unanswered points over the span of the first three quarters.

“When you see the score of 48-7 going into the fourth quarter, that was a surprise to us, too,” Weinandt said. “On paper, (the Titans) played a very good schedule and they competed at a high level against a lot of metro schools. We came out and did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball.”

Facing 4th-and-16 on the Titans’ 21-yard line in the opening minutes of the second quarter, Sintek found Drew Sellon for an 18-yard reception to keep the drive alive. On the next play, Fremont fumbled and Ben Wimer recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 15-7 lead.

The Tigers’ defense then came up big when Mark Mendoza recovered a bad snap by the Titans on their second play of the series. An 8-yard touchdown run soon after by Micah Moore put Fremont on top 21-7.

Papillion-La Vista South’s second play of its next drive also resulted in a turnover when Kaeden Thomsen snagged an interception and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. Thomsen also converted the PAT kick to give Fremont a 28-7 lead with 8:02 remaining before halftime.