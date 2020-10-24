Fremont tops Papillion-La Vista South for long-awaited playoff win

It was a historic night for the Fremont High football team on Friday at Heedum Field.
For the first time since 1998 – before any the players on this year’s team were born – the Tigers posted a win in the Class A state football playoffs.
Fremont upended Papillion-La Vista South 48-28 to improve to 6-3 on the season and advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Tigers, the No. 12 seed, will now travel to Elkhorn next Friday to face No. 5 seed Elkhorn South.
Friday night’s game, originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Heedum Field, was delayed an hour after the Titans experienced issues with their bus on the drive to Fremont.
“Our special team was out here warming up already and then we had to go sit in the locker room,” FHS assistant coach Tony Weinandt said. “Our other kids were still back at the school, but it was probably a lot harder on Papio South. It’s unfortunate that kind of stuff happens.”
With both teams battling cold conditions and the delayed start, Papillion-La Vista South’s offense struck first when Brady Fitzpatrick threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Horn on the Titans’ second possession of the first quarter.
Fremont’s offense answered right back, though, with a quick scoring driving of its own. Carter Sintek connected with Micah Moore on a 69-yard scoring pass and Jax Sorensen ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Tigers up 8-7 with 5:40 left in the opening quarter.
Those eight points were just the start of Fremont’s dominance as the Tigers scored 48 unanswered points over the span of the first three quarters.
“When you see the score of 48-7 going into the fourth quarter, that was a surprise to us, too,” Weinandt said. “On paper, (the Titans) played a very good schedule and they competed at a high level against a lot of metro schools. We came out and did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball.”
Facing 4th-and-16 on the Titans’ 21-yard line in the opening minutes of the second quarter, Sintek found Drew Sellon for an 18-yard reception to keep the drive alive. On the next play, Fremont fumbled and Ben Wimer recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 15-7 lead.
The Tigers’ defense then came up big when Mark Mendoza recovered a bad snap by the Titans on their second play of the series. An 8-yard touchdown run soon after by Micah Moore put Fremont on top 21-7.
Papillion-La Vista South’s second play of its next drive also resulted in a turnover when Kaeden Thomsen snagged an interception and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. Thomsen also converted the PAT kick to give Fremont a 28-7 lead with 8:02 remaining before halftime.
The Tigers would put seven more points on the scoreboard before halftime. A 13-yard touchdown pass from Sintek to Sellon capped off a 6-play, 80-yard drive which extended Fremont’s lead to 35-7 at intermission.
Fremont’s tenacious defense picked right back up in the third quarter. This time it was Conner Richmond who came away with an interception on the Titans’ first drive of the second half.
