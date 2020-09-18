High School Football Preview - Week Four

Logan View/Scribner/Snyder at Schuyler

The Raiders head into week four coming off back-to-back wins for the first time under coach Dustin Sealey.

Logan View emerged from week three with a 14-10 win over BRLD.

Schuyler is coming off a 50-7 loss to Raymond Central. The Warriors lone win of the year came over DC West 14-6.

Quarterback Dennis Martinez helms the Warriors run-heavy offense. He is the team’s leading rusher with 384 yards on 51 carries for four touchdowns. Running back Jonathan Gonzalez has 201 yards on the year with one score.

North Bend Central vs. Boys Town, 7 p.m.

The Tigers are looking to regroup after a 48-13 loss to ranked foe Pierce in a home game against the winless Cowboys.

Boys Town lost 25-0 to Wahoo in week three.

North Bend running back Ethan Mullally had his seven-game scoring streak dating back to last season snapped as he was held without a score for the first time since week five of 2019. He has racked up 326 yards on the ground thus far this season.

Cedar Bluffs at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.