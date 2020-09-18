High School Football Preview - Week Four

Fremont vs. Grand Island, 7 p.m.
The Tigers return to Heedum Field after a trip to Bellevue in week three
Fremont cruised past Bellevue East 42-14 in week three to move to 2-1 on the back of running back Micah Moore, who scored four touchdowns in the win.
Moore has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the first three games of the season.
The Islands lost last Thursday 35-10 to Lincoln Southeast and are 1-1
Grand Island is led by senior quarterback Jaden Jurgensmier, who through two games has thrown for 405 yards on 27 of 64 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Islanders have averaged 138 rushing yards per game without a standout back. Ayden Mcdermott leads the team with 79 yards on 11 carries.
Fremont Bergan at Omaha Concordia, 7 p.m.
The No. 4 Knights hit the road to face a winless Concordia squad.
Bergan (3-0) took care of Lincoln Lutheran 46-20 while the Mustangs (0-3) are coming off a 51-19 loss to Nebraska City.
Knights quarterback Koa McIntyre has rushed for over 130 yards in each of his first three games and is averaging 10.8 yards per carry.
Logan View/Scribner/Snyder at Schuyler
The Raiders head into week four coming off back-to-back wins for the first time under coach Dustin Sealey.
Logan View emerged from week three with a 14-10 win over BRLD.
Schuyler is coming off a 50-7 loss to Raymond Central. The Warriors lone win of the year came over DC West 14-6.
Quarterback Dennis Martinez helms the Warriors run-heavy offense. He is the team’s leading rusher with 384 yards on 51 carries for four touchdowns. Running back Jonathan Gonzalez has 201 yards on the year with one score.
North Bend Central vs. Boys Town, 7 p.m.
The Tigers are looking to regroup after a 48-13 loss to ranked foe Pierce in a home game against the winless Cowboys.
Boys Town lost 25-0 to Wahoo in week three.
North Bend running back Ethan Mullally had his seven-game scoring streak dating back to last season snapped as he was held without a score for the first time since week five of 2019. He has racked up 326 yards on the ground thus far this season.
Cedar Bluffs at Brownell-Talbot, 7 p.m.
The Wildcats will be searching for their first win of the season Friday as they travel to Brownell-Talbot.
Cedar Bluffs fell 54-28 to Nebraska Lutheran while the Raiders are coming off a 70-6 beatdown of Omaha Christian Academy.
Quarterback Tommy Pugsley is the Raiders’ main offensive threat, accounting for eight touchdowns through the air and four on the groun.
Other Area Games
Oakland Craig vs. Logan-Magnolia (IA)
Arlington vs. Pierce
Wahoo at Milford
Bishop Neumann at Tekamah-Herman
Yutan at South Sioux City
Note: Both Oakland-Craig and Yutan needed to find replacement games as their original opponents had to cancel due to COVID concerns.
