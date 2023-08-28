A young Bergan squad took their lumps Friday night in the team’s first action of the season, falling 51-7 to No. 4 Battle Creek.

The Braves got all the points they’d need for the victory with two plays—a 71-yard touchdown run by Husker-commit Trent Ulhir and a scramble that morphed into a 70-yard run by quarterback Jaxon Mettler.

“We spotted them 14 points on two plays on stuff that had nothing to do with talent and that happens,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “We were shell shocked and didn’t handle it very well the first few drives.”

The two scores covered just four minutes of game time and gave the inexperienced group a dose of lessons that practice couldn’t dole out.

“Even our older guys, a lot of them haven’t been in this position, so they need reps,” Mruz said. “We need to find a way to gather ourselves and pull each other along as opposed to waiting for someone else to do it.”

The highs of the week one loss were encouraging for Mruz.

“That’s the type of team that we can be, it’s just a matter of dealing with a young, inexperienced team,” the head coach said. “They’ve got to figure out the consistency factor and against a top five team like Battle Creek, you’re going to play for it. They don’t make many mistakes.”

The Knights standout drive came after giving up the second Braves score.

Quarterback Austin Scheuler marched Bergan down the field, ultimately resulting in a 40-yard touchdown by JT Anderson.

The sophomore caught a ball tipped by a Battle Creek defender and found a seam down the middle of the Braves defense to take in his first varsity score.

Bergan wouldn’t score again in the evening, ending with 143 yards of offense.

Scheuler went 16 of 22 passing for 146 yards. Dawson Pruss quickly became his favorite target, hauling in nine passes for 48 yards.

It was a more methodical approach on offense then more recent Bergan squads.

“We don’t have a lot of guys that can take the top off a defense,” Mruz said “We have to figure out how to run great routes, how to protect and throw the ball in the right spot at the right time. We made some good plays, but it’s just a matter of consistency.”

Battle Creek ended the first quarter leading 21-7 after Uhlir’s second score, an eight-yard run.

The Braves ballooned their lead to 30-7 by halftime, forcing a safety midway through the second quarter. Colbey Butts hauled in an interception for the first turnover of the season, but the pick near the end zone allowed Battle Creek’s stiff defense to add two points.

Mettler turned the extra possession into six points with a seven-yard run.

The Braves scored once in the third quarter and twice in the fourth quarter with their back-ups to set the finals score.

Bergan will look for their first win in week two against Ponca. The Indians are coming off a 20-0 win over Logan View/Scriber-Snyder.