Koa McIntyre poised for breakout year at quarterback

FREMONT - Archbishop Bergan junior Koa McIntyre is poised for a breakout year after inheriting the quarterback spot from Jake Ridder.

“My mentality is just cool, calm and collected on every play,” McIntyre said.

The junior has all the tools to be successful. The 6-foot, 200-pounder clocked in with a 4.39 40-yard dash time over the summer, giving him the size to run through or around the opposition’s defense as well as a strong enough arm to make all the throws in the Fighting Knights' playbook.

“Jake last year was very athletic and he did a lot of very good things with his feet, but it wasn’t like the primary call,” coach Seth Mruz said. “Koa is more, we can use him as a running back, so we are going to call more quarterback runs. He is pretty tough, so I feel like we can call 10, 12 runs a game.”

Ridder last year threw for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns while McIntyre hasn’t completed a pass at the varsity level since his freshman year - where he went 6 of 6 for 23 yards - after going 0-for-5 on passing attempts as a sophomore.

McIntyre had his breakout game late in his sophomore campaign, carrying the ball 14 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to BRLD. He finished the year with 306 yards on 36 carries for five touchdowns.