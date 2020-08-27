Lincoln Journal Star Preseason Rankings

Class A
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Bellevue West (13-0) | 5 | 5 | WR Keagan Johnson
2. Omaha Westside (10-3) | 7 | 7 | CB Avante Dickerson
3. Millard South (10-2) | 8 | 7 | QB TJ Urban
4. Millard West (11-1) | 4 | 1 | TE/LB James Conway
5. Elkhorn South (7-4) | 5 | 5 | OT/DT Teddy Prochazka
6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) | 5 | 3 | WR/CB Derek Branch
7. Creighton Prep (6-4) | 6 | 9 | TE/DE AJ Rollins
8. Grand Island (9-2) | 2 | 3 | FB/NG Daylon Keolavone
9. Millard North (4-6) | 5 | 6 | FS/RB Blake Closman
10. Kearney (7-3) | 3 | 2 | LB Jack Johnson
OS–offensive starters back; DS–defensive starters back
Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte.
Case for No. 1: The Thunderbirds graduated some integral pieces from their dominant undefeated state championship team, but once again, have talent most high school teams can only dream of. There are very few prep programs across the country that have three Power Five wide receivers/tight ends on the field — Iowa recruit and returning first-team Super-Stater Keagan Johnson and juniors Kaden Helms and Micah Riley, both of whom have big-time offers from across the country. Coach Michael Huffman thinks 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior running back Les Richardson could emerge as a star this season while the defense has three potential all-staters in outside linebacker Jack McDonnell, middle linebacker Kier Kier and outside backer Jayden Roberts.
Westside, Millard South loaded as well: Westside looks like it could go one step further than last year’s state runner-up finish with three Division I level players leading the way — two-time first-team Super-State cornerback Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), first-team Super-State defensive lineman Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and the top returning quarterback in the state this season in second-team Super-Stater Cole Payton (North Dakota State). Millard South welcomes 15 starters back, a group led by second-team Super-State quarterback TJ Urban, an Air Force commit.
Class B
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Omaha Skutt (13-0) | 2 | 4 | FB/LB Barrett Liebentritt
2. Waverly (10-2) | 7 | 5 | OT/DT Trevor Brown
3. Norris (7-4) | 9 | 10 | TE James Carnie
4. Hastings (8-3) | 8 | 7 | QB Jarrett Synek
5. Elkhorn (3-6) | 6 | 6 | RB/DB Aiden Young
6. McCook (5-5) | 6 | 10 | FB/LB Alex Langan
7. Scottsbluff (12-1) | 2 | 6 | DE Nick Maag
8. Bennington (7-4) | 4 | 7 | RB/LB Tyler LeClair
9. Aurora (7-4) | 5 | 8 | RB/LB Mack Owens
10. Northwest (9-2) | 4 | 4 | OL/DL Brody Stutzman
OS-offensive starters back; DS-defensive starters back.
Contenders: Omaha Roncalli, Beatrice, York, Seward, Mount Michael.
Case for No. 1: With a 26-game winning streak and the last two Class B state championships, Skutt deserves to stay No. 1 until someone can beat the SkyHawks. Skutt graduated 16 starters, so a rebuild is in order, but senior fullback/linebacker Barret Liebentritt is a good place to start.
Balanced field: Class B is wide-open at the top with numerous teams with the talent and experience to make a run in November. With Trevor Brown leading the way, Waverly might have the most experienced offensive line in the class and a pair of potential 1,000-yard rushers to run behind them in Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer. Hastings might have the best aerial attack with all-state senior quarterback Jarrett Synek and all-state wide receiver Carson Shoemaker. Norris has no shortage of tall athletic seniors who are Division I college athletes, while Elkhorn brings back an experienced group that’s been battle-tested playing a difficult Class A schedule.
Class C-1
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Wahoo (13-0) | 3 | 2 | LB Grant Kolterman
2. Wayne (9-3) | 6 | 6 | OL/DL Mike Leatherdale
3. St. Paul (11-1) | 10 | 9 | RB/LB Eli Larson
4. Kearney Catholic (7-3) | 9 | 9 | QB Heinrich Haarberg
5. Pierce (12-1) | 2 | 3 | TE/LB Garret Meier
6. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) | 3 | 3 | QB/DB Cale Jacobsen
7. Adams Central (11-1) | 3 | 6 | WR/DB Tyler Slechta
8. North Bend Central (9-2) | 6 | 7 | WR/DB Breckin Peters
9. Columbus Scotus (8-3) | 6 | 6 | WR/DB Garrett Oakley
10. West Point-Beemer (4-5) | 9 | 9 | QB/S Jesus Barragan
OS-offensive starters back; DS-defensive starters back
Contenders: Gothenburg, Auburn, Nebraska City, Boys Town, Columbus Lakeview, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Chadron, Fort Calhoun, Milford.
Case for No. 1: Graduation hit the Warriors hard with nine starters gone offensively and 10 missing on defense, losses that include all-state running back Trevin Luben and all-state linebacker Kole Bordovsky. But Wahoo once again looks like the team to beat with a whole new group of players ready for their turn to shine. Junior running back Colin Ludvik rushed for 963 yards in a backup role last year and senior Grant Kolterman is a returning all-stater at linebacker who had 18 tackles for losses a year ago.
Welcome to C-1: St. Paul seems well-equipped for the journey from the Class C-2 to C-1 this season with 19 starters and two all-staters (Eli Larson and Tommy Wroblewski) back from a semifinal playoff team in 2019. In two of the first three weeks, the Wildcats will be tested to the max with a season-opening home game against No. 5 Pierce, followed by a Week 3 showdown at No. 4 Kearney Catholic Sept. 11. The KCHS-St. Paul matchup will feature two of the best players in the class in Husker quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic and Larson, who had 2,050 yards on the ground last season.
Class C-2
School (‘19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Oakland-Craig (13-0) | 6 | 7 | OL/LB Mike Brands
2. Aquinas (8-3) | 8 | 9 | RB/DB Kyle Napier
3. Ord (7-4) | 8 | 8 | RB/LB Tommy Stevens
4. Sutton (11-2) | 5 | 6 | QB/DB Cade Wiseman
5. Centennial (6-4) | 7 | 6 | QB/FS Cooper Gierhan
6. Yutan (5-5) | 9 | 11 | RB/LB Caden Egr
7. Norfolk Catholic (3-6) | 5 | 6 | QB/LB Cayden Cunningham
8. Bishop Neumann (6-4) | 4 | 5 | E/LB Karson Sander
9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-3) | 7 | 6 | RB/LB Mitchell Thompson
10. Lincoln Lutheran (5-4) | 7 | 6 | OT/DT Wyatt Marr
OS-offensive starters back; DS-defensive starters back
Contenders: Grand Island CC, Archbishop Bergan, BRLD, Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings SC, Hartington CC.
Case for No. 1: The Knights return some key pieces from their undefeated state championship team from a year ago. Senior running back/defensive back Jaron Meyer rushed for 1,143 yards and averaged 11.3 yards per carry, while senior all-state linebacker Mike Brands is back after leading the team in tackles last season and providing quality blocking up front on offense. Another senior, Caden Nelson, is all-state material as is fullback/linebacker and senior teammate Coulter Thiele, who had 1,081 yards rushing and receiving combined and 16 TDs last season to go with five interceptions as a defensive back. Senior Jack Pille, whom coach Joe Anderson describes as the best athlete on the team, adds even more senior talent after missing 2019 with an ACL injury.
Loaded district: Not every team in the preseason top 10 is going to end the season ranked nor make the playoffs; that’s almost a guarantee. District 1 has five rated teams in the six-team field: No. 5 Centennial, No. 6 Yutan, No. 8 Bishop Neumann, No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia and No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran. District round-robin play should be interesting, to say the least.
Class D-1
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Clarkson/Leigh (7-3) | 7 | 7 | RB/S Tommy McEvoy
2. Cross County (7-5) | 6 | 5 | TE/DE Cory Hollinger
3. Burwell (10-3) | 5 | 7 | QB Barak Birch
4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (10-2) | 5 | 6 | OL/DL Delton Haines
5. Howells-Dodge (10-1) | 3 | 3 | RB/LB Levi Belina
6. Tri County (7-4) | 8 | 8 | QB/DB Cole Siems
7. Cambridge (10-1) | 7 | 7 | QB/S Quintin Shaner
8. Neligh-Oakdale (7-3) | 6 | 6 | WR/DB Julien Hearn
9. Arcadia-Loup City (9-2) | 4 | 6 | QB/LB Jadyn Scott
10. Wakefield (7-1) | 4 | 5 | RB/LB Justin Erb
OS—returning offensive starters; DS—returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Hi-Line, Amherst, Lutheran High Northeast, Thayer Central, Wisner-Pilger, Ravenna, Elm Creek, Elkhorn Valley.
Case for No. 1: The Patriots bring back seven starters on each side of the ball, including junior all-stater Eli Hays, who averaged 168 all-purpose yards per game, brought back six kick returns for touchdowns and is a lockdown defender at cornerback. But perhaps most importantly, Clarkson/Leigh welcomes back senior Tommy McEvoy, an all-state running back/safety as a sophomore who missed last season with an ACL injury. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound McEvoy, who is being recruited by a number of Division I college programs, rushed for 1,708 yards and 30 TDs to go with 78 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 2018 as a sophomore. Clarkson/Leigh hosts No. 2 Cross County on opening night Aug. 28.
Class D-2
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Falls City SH (11-1) | 4 | 4 | RB/LB Del Casteel
2. BDS (9-1) | 4 | 3 | C/DE Kyle Ardissono
3. Osceola (11-2) | 6 | 6 | TE/LB Kyle Sterup
4. Humphrey SF (13-0) | 2 | 2 | QB/DB Tannyer Pfeifer
5. Central Valley (10-1) | 6 | 4 | QB/S Jackson McIntyre
6. Kenesaw (8-2) | 7 | 7 | QB/CB Tyson Denkert
7. Bloomfield (10-1) | 5 | 5 | OL/DL Gabe Lauck
8. Pleasanton (10-3) | 5 | 5 | Tyce Westland
9. Sandhills/Thedford (8-1) | 7 | 6 | RB/LB Dane Pokorny
10. Mullen (4-6) | 4 | 5 | QB/DB Brendon Walker
OS—returning offensive starters; DS—returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Fullerton, Creighton, Lawrence-Nelson, Allen, Riverside, St. Mary’s, Johnson-Brock, Overton.
Case for No. 1: The Irish bring back eight starters (four on both sides of the ball) from a semifinal D-2 playoff team from a year ago that came within an eyelash of knocking off eventual state champion Humphrey St. Francis, which was Sacred Heart’s only loss last year. Del Casteel (6-0, 195, sr.) is a two-time all-state linebacker, while junior Brogan Nachtigal (6-3, 215) is one of the better linemen in the class. The Irish will have an experienced quarterback in Jakob Jordan (6-0, 155, jr.), which should make them better offensively coming into the season than a year ago.
Class D-6
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. McCool Junction (11-1) | 5 | 5 | RB/LB Owen McDonald
2. Creek Valley (10-1) | 5 | 5 | E/LB Tucker Graeff
3. Harvard (12-0) | 2 | 2 | RB/DB Ethan Piper
4. Cody-Kilgore (10-1) | 3 | 4 | TE/DE Tucker Ravenscroft
5. Arthur County (7-3) | 4 | 4 | RB/DB Alex Worthing
6. Spalding Academy (4-5) | 5 | 5 | RB/LB Alex Diessner
7. Red Cloud (6-3) | 6 | 4 | RB/LB Derrick Hersh
8. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-6) | 6 | 4 | WR/LB Lane Lieb
9. Sterling (5-4) | 5 | 5 | RB/LB Derek Buss
10. Heartland Lutheran (6-3} | 4 | 4 | RB/LB Quenston Larsen
OS—returning offensive starters; DS—returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Sioux County, Parkview Christian, Paxton, Franklin, Deshler.
Case for No. 1: McCool Junction reached the state finals a year ago undefeated before falling to Harvard in the championship game. The Mustangs appear to have the pieces to take it one step further this season with senior all-state running back/linebacker Owen McDonald (909 yards rushing, 31 TDs; 50 tackles, five interceptions) and 6-4, 255-pound senior all-state lineman Kaden Kirkpatrck among the five starters back both offensively and defensively.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!