Logan View/Scribner-Snyder looking to improve in 2020

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder returns the bulk of its skill positions and will be looking to improve upon last year’s 0-9 record in 2020.

Logan View will have an experience backfield to lean on when they hit the gridiron

The Raiders will once again have senior Riley Hoetfelker under center, who has started the last two seasons for Logan View. He threw for 11 touchdowns and 1,224 yards as a junior.

Senior Beto Valdivia is back at the running back spot.

Valdivia, an honorable mention all-state selection, led the Raiders in rushing with 330 yards and pair of scores while also hauling in 21 catches for 220 yards and a score in the passing game.

Adding to Logan View’s passing game is senior wide out Ty Miller, who led the team in receiving with 259 yards on 20 catches and a trio of touchdowns.

The Raiders offensive line is built returning all-district selection Logan Booth.

Booth will also head the defense from his middle linebacker spot after leading the squad in tackles a season ago along with defensive back Dru Mueller. Both were honorable mention all-state last season.

