Mead football Raiders returns key starters

MEAD – A young Mead Raider football team found their way into the playoffs a year ago and was overmatched by a talented Hartington-Newcastle in the opening round of the Class D-2 playoffs.

Many of the players on the field that night return for the Raiders this season.

Mead Coach Terry Hickman enters his sixth season on the Raider sideline in 2020. He has compiled a record 19-24 and has led three teams into the postseason.

Hickman is still seeking his first playoff win as a head coach and with seven returning starters coming back on both sides of the ball it may happen this fall.

“We return a ton of experience, which we have done previously, but now the experience is in the junior and senior classes,” said Hickman.

The Raiders scored 34.6 points per game last season and the Raider head coach has reason to believe this year’s team will be even more explosive.

For the first time in his six seasons on the sideline, Hickman and the Raider coaching staff will benefit from the return of a starting quarterback.

145-pound sophomore Luke Carritt returns this season after good freshman season on the gridiron.