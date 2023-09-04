Fremont shot themselves in the foot three times Friday night.

A blocked punt for a touchdown 90 seconds into the contest. A fumble at their own five-yard line. A pick six.

Those wounds proved to be fatal in a 41-6 loss to No. 7 Kearney.

“We’ve got to get out of our own way sometimes on both sides of the ball,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “When you have all that stuff happen, it’s not going to end well.”

The Tigers put their lone points on the board with their final possession of the second quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Ayden Bohaboj orchestrated the drive and secured the touchdown with a two-yard plunge for his first varsity rushing score.

Bohaboj and Michael Dalton, who started the game, split time as the signal caller for the third straight week, a plan that Jennings says the TIgers will stick with.

“Both quarterbacks are playing well and both are doing things that compliment our offense,” Jennings said. “As of right now, we’re going to continue to play two quarterbacks as we can. They both give different looks.”

Dalton completed 3 of 8 passes for 45 yards with an interception. Bohaboj went 2 of 7 for 13 yards and an interception.

Most of Fremont’s offense came from its rushing attack with six runners compiling 132 yards led by Brooks Eylers’ 93 yards on 11 carries.

Fremont’s defense held Kearney out of the endzone, with the exception of being set up on their own goal line by a fumble, for the majority of the first half.

“We were getting to the ball well, rallying well,” Jennings said. “We forced a couple bad passes and got some pressure. It’s something that we’re trying to improve every week. We’re a little beat up right now, so we tried to sub a little bit more and got some younger guys some playing time. At times, our defense played well, but we’ve still got a lot of things to keep working on.

Kearney found the weak point in the Tigers defense just before the half, breaking off a 64-yard run to set the halftime score at 28-6.

The Bearcats duplicated their final play of the first half to start the third quarter to extend its lead to 35-6.

Another third quarter score by the visitors set the final score.

“In the second half, they took advantage of some things numbers-wise, and some of the things we were doing scheme-wise and got us a little bit,” Jennings said.

Fremont (0-3) will meet fellow winless squad Lincoln Northeast (0-2) for a Thursday night match-up in week three.

The Rockets are coming off a 50-0 loss to Lincoln North Star in their second game of the second.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Union Bank Field in Lincoln.