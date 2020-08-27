North Bend brings experienced group back for 2020

NORTH BEND - North Bend Central returns an experienced group that has the chance to contend in the state playoffs come late fall.
“We are going to be good,” coach Ryan Stieren said. “We bring back a lot of experience. We have a lot of guys that know where they are going. We can play fast because we know what we are doing.”
The only bit of inexperience the Tigers will face is replacing record-breaking quarterback Austin Endorf.
That challenge falls to junior Brodie Johnson, who takes the reigns after serving as the back-up last season.
“Brodie Johnson will probably be our starter,” Stieren said. “He is a strong armed kid, he can make a lot of good throws. We just got to get him comfortable with everything it takes to be a quarterback."
The passer-friendly Tiger offense under Endorf averaged over 2,000 yards passing over the last three seasons and hopes to stay that way.
“We are a spread team and we are going to spread it even further this year because he has got a gun,” Stieren said.
While the Tigers get Johnson adjusted, they will have pieces to lean on with a record-breaking running back and an experienced offensive line.
Senior Ethan Mullally returns to his post as the feature back for North Bend after racking up north of 1,400 yards last season to go along with 16 touchdowns.
“If everything falls right, I think he will break his own record again,” Stierens said.
Paving the way for Mullally will be a group of stout senior linemen.
“This is probably the best offensive line that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Stierens said. “Six of our top eight are seniors and a junior then a freshman who is a talented kid and is ready to play.”
Seniors Landon Krenzer, Jace Owen, Peyton Mitties and Hunter Johnston headline the group, with both Krenzer and Owen checking in north of 270lbs.
“They are smart and they are experienced and we have some big size,” Stierens said. “Three guys that are over 230 pounds and even our small guys are strong kids.”
On the edge, North Bend returns its top wide receiver Breckin Peters, who hauled in 66 receptions for 790 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Austin Taylor, who caught 22 passes for 306 and a trio of scores, as well as senior Allan Orellana.
The North Bend defense will be commanded by the linebacking duo of Peters and Ian Virka.
Virka led the team in tackling last year with 78 while Peters checked in with 68 stops.
The same experience that bolsters the offensive line translates over to the defensive side of the ball.
“We are going to create a lot of havoc,” Stieren said.
The Tigers have the added bonus of a solid kicker in senior Jarrett Poessnecker, who accounted for 4.1 points per game as a junior while going 28 of 39 on point after attempts.
With all the experience returning from a Class C2 quarterfinals experience, another playoff push is the expectation for the Tigers.
“We expect to be in the playoffs, hopefully we can get there,” Stieren said. “Depth is a little bit of a concern, but I think everybody at this level, depth is probably the main concern. I think we have what it takes to in the mix for the whole deal, but we have to stay healthy. That’s a must to win the whole deal.”
North Bend starts its season Friday, Aug. 28, at Fort Calhoun.
