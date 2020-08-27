North Bend brings experienced group back for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND - North Bend Central returns an experienced group that has the chance to contend in the state playoffs come late fall.

“We are going to be good,” coach Ryan Stieren said. “We bring back a lot of experience. We have a lot of guys that know where they are going. We can play fast because we know what we are doing.”

The only bit of inexperience the Tigers will face is replacing record-breaking quarterback Austin Endorf.

That challenge falls to junior Brodie Johnson, who takes the reigns after serving as the back-up last season.

“Brodie Johnson will probably be our starter,” Stieren said. “He is a strong armed kid, he can make a lot of good throws. We just got to get him comfortable with everything it takes to be a quarterback."

The passer-friendly Tiger offense under Endorf averaged over 2,000 yards passing over the last three seasons and hopes to stay that way.

“We are a spread team and we are going to spread it even further this year because he has got a gun,” Stieren said.

While the Tigers get Johnson adjusted, they will have pieces to lean on with a record-breaking running back and an experienced offensive line.