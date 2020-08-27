Returning talent has hopes high in Yutan

YUTAN – A 46-7 loss to top-seeded Sutton in the Class C-2 playoffs last season has done nothing to temper optimism in Yutan this summer as players and coaches eagerly anticipate the return to the high school gridiron.
Last season the Chieftains finished with a record of 5-5 despite utilizing a roster made up of underclassmen.
Against Sutton in the opening round of the playoffs, Chieftain Coach Dan Krajicek trusted seven sophomores among his 11 on defense.
“I thought that we held up pretty well considering how young we were last season. We were just overmatched physically. Hopefully we have closed the gap on some of that,” Krajicek said.
The Chieftains averaged 27.3 points a game last season and were led by first year quarterback Brady Timm.
Timm ran cross country his first two years of high school, but made the decision to play football in 2019.
He made an instant impact, bringing a toughness and competitive nature into the offensive huddle.
Timm passed for 752 yards rushed for nearly 500 while accounting for 16 touchdowns in 2019.
“Brady has a chance to have a great year. Our offensive line will be more experienced and he will have some pretty good weapons surrounding him,” said Krajicek.
One of those weapons is 200-pound senior running back Caden Egr. Egr rushed for 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns as the team’s feature back one year ago.
Egr is bigger and faster and could put himself into the conversation as one of the best backs in the state in Class C-2.
Joining Egr in the backfield will be 185-pound junior Ethan Christensen. Christensen, a physical footballplayer who seeks contact, should have a bigger role in the Chieftain backfield this season.
180-pound junior Jesse Keiser will also play a role in the backfield according to Krajicek.
The biggest reason for optimism is the expected improvement along the offensive line.
280-pound senior Ty Pinkelman returns as the unquestioned leader along the offensive front after starting for two years.
“We are going to run behind Ty a lot. There aren’t many guys who are as big and agile as he is,” Krajicek said.
Seven offensive linemen return this season after seeing extended playing time in 2019 including 210-pound junior Gavin Kube, 200-pound junior Josh Jessen and 180-pound junior Beau Heuertz.
The Chieftain defense allowed 28 points a game last season, but that is a bit misleading. Yutan gave up 42 against BRLD, 66 against Oakland-Craig and 46 to Sutton in the opening round of the C-2 playoffs. In the other seven games the Chieftains allowed a total of 116 points (16.5 points per game).
All 11 players return on the defensive side of the ball return this season.
Krajicek expects to field a physical, aggressive defense that can run sideline to sideline.
The strength of the defense resides in what Krajicek calls his best ever group of linebackers.
Egr, Christensen and Keiser are all physical, good tacklers who can run. Egr had 90 tackles last season and returns as the team’s leading tackler in 2020.
The secondary returns four players who started a season ago and is led by all-area and all-district performer Isaiah Daniell.
Daniell goes into 2020 after a tremendous sophomore season which saw him lead Class C-2 with seven interceptions. He also piled up 63 tackles.
“Isaiah has great ball skills and instincts,” Krajicek stated.
The Chieftains will open the season with a home game against Archbishop Bergan on Aug. 28.
Games with BRLD, Wilber-Clatonia, Bishop Neumann and Centennial also loom this season for the Chieftains. All four teams qualified for the playoffs in 2019.
“I really like our schedule. I think we will be able to play with all of the teams on our schedule this season and if we take care of business we should be able to be a part of the playoffs,” Krajicek said.
