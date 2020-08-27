Returning talent has hopes high in Yutan

One of those weapons is 200-pound senior running back Caden Egr. Egr rushed for 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns as the team’s feature back one year ago.

Egr is bigger and faster and could put himself into the conversation as one of the best backs in the state in Class C-2.

Joining Egr in the backfield will be 185-pound junior Ethan Christensen. Christensen, a physical footballplayer who seeks contact, should have a bigger role in the Chieftain backfield this season.

180-pound junior Jesse Keiser will also play a role in the backfield according to Krajicek.

The biggest reason for optimism is the expected improvement along the offensive line.

280-pound senior Ty Pinkelman returns as the unquestioned leader along the offensive front after starting for two years.

“We are going to run behind Ty a lot. There aren’t many guys who are as big and agile as he is,” Krajicek said.

Seven offensive linemen return this season after seeing extended playing time in 2019 including 210-pound junior Gavin Kube, 200-pound junior Josh Jessen and 180-pound junior Beau Heuertz.