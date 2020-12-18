Former FHS AD Fitzgerald receives national honor

At the state level, Fitzgerald has been actively involved in NSAA, serving as a delegate to the NSAA Representative Assembly 12 times. He served as vice-chair of the District II Managing Committee, which helps to manage NSAA District II meetings and affairs, from 2012 through 2017.

Fitzgerald served on the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NSIAAA) Board as the District II Representative for three years. He later was elected to a four-year term on the NSIAAA Executive Board, serving as President in 2012-13. He recently served as the NSIAAA Retired Members Coordinator and Mentoring Coordinator for new athletic directors from 2017 to 2020.

He joined the NIAAA Publications Committee in 2014 and was appointed to vice-chair in 2017. In January 2021, he will be take the reins as chair of the same committee.

Fitzgerald’s previous recognitions include selection as the NSIAAA District II Athletic Director of the Year in 2013, and the NIAAA State Award of Merit in 2013. In 2014 and 2018, he was recognized as the Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year by the NSIAAA. In 2016, he was honored with the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award at the National Conference in Nashville.

The other award winners are: Tol Gropp, CMAA, athletic director, Timberline High School, Boise, Idaho; Matt Hensley, CMAA, assistant principal of extracurricular activities, Mahomet-Seymour High School; Mahomet, Illinois; Paige Hershey, CMAA, executive director of athletics, Spring Branch Independent School District, Houston, Texas; Mike Hunter, CMAA, athletic director, Provo (Utah) High School; Joe Kimling, CAA, athletic director, Madeira City Schools, Cincinnati, Ohio; Susan Robbins, CMAA, athletic director, Gray New Gloucester High School, Gray, Maine; and Russell Wambles, CMAA, former athletic director, Apopka, Florida.

