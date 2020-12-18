Former FHS AD Fitzgerald receives national honor

Former Fremont High School Athletic Director Bill Fitzgerald was one of eight individuals to be named a recipient of the 2020 NFHS Citations by the National Federation of State High School Associations, an honor bestowed upon those who have made outstanding contributions to interscholastic athletics.
The award was announced at the virtual National Athletic Directors Conference conducted jointly by the NFHS and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association last week, but Fitzgerald won't receive the award until the 2021 in-person NADC next December in Denver, Colorado.
NFHS Citations are presented annually to outstanding athletic directors in recognition of contributions to interscholastic athletics at the local, state and national levels. State associations nominate athletic directors for NFHS Citations, and the NFHS Board of Directors approves recipients.
Fitzgerald, CMAA, retired 2017 after a 12 year run as the AD and assistant principal for Fremont.
During his time at Fremont, Fitzgerald oversaw multiple renovations to the Bahe Gym, the Construction of a new press box and storage area at Appleget Track & Field on the FHS Campus, replacing the school marquee with an electronic marquee at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue and renovations to the auditorium.
Prior to his position at Fremont, Fitzgerald was an instructor, coach, and activities director at Louisville Public Schools, serving that district for 24 years. While at Louisville, he coached volleyball, boys basketball and girls track and field.
At the state level, Fitzgerald has been actively involved in NSAA, serving as a delegate to the NSAA Representative Assembly 12 times. He served as vice-chair of the District II Managing Committee, which helps to manage NSAA District II meetings and affairs, from 2012 through 2017.
Fitzgerald served on the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NSIAAA) Board as the District II Representative for three years. He later was elected to a four-year term on the NSIAAA Executive Board, serving as President in 2012-13. He recently served as the NSIAAA Retired Members Coordinator and Mentoring Coordinator for new athletic directors from 2017 to 2020.
He joined the NIAAA Publications Committee in 2014 and was appointed to vice-chair in 2017. In January 2021, he will be take the reins as chair of the same committee.
Fitzgerald’s previous recognitions include selection as the NSIAAA District II Athletic Director of the Year in 2013, and the NIAAA State Award of Merit in 2013. In 2014 and 2018, he was recognized as the Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year by the NSIAAA. In 2016, he was honored with the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award at the National Conference in Nashville.
The other award winners are: Tol Gropp, CMAA, athletic director, Timberline High School, Boise, Idaho; Matt Hensley, CMAA, assistant principal of extracurricular activities, Mahomet-Seymour High School; Mahomet, Illinois; Paige Hershey, CMAA, executive director of athletics, Spring Branch Independent School District, Houston, Texas; Mike Hunter, CMAA, athletic director, Provo (Utah) High School; Joe Kimling, CAA, athletic director, Madeira City Schools, Cincinnati, Ohio; Susan Robbins, CMAA, athletic director, Gray New Gloucester High School, Gray, Maine; and Russell Wambles, CMAA, former athletic director, Apopka, Florida.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!